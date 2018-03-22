990 bus units granted special permits to travel for Holy Week

THE Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved the applications of 990 bus units to ply the roads for the Holy Week, its Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said on Thursday.

Delgra said the applications were approved in anticipation of the increased number of passengers going to the provinces for the Lenten break.

The LTFRB approved applications of buses bound for Bicol, Mindanao, North Luzon, South Luzon, and Visayas.

Delgra added that the LTFRB would also continue coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in inspecting buses this week through “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos”.

“Inspection of buses will be done in the garages or at the staging areas and not at the terminals.

Meanwhile, we will establish help desks in all terminals to cater to public concerns,” he told reporters in a briefing on Thursday.

The 24/7 operation also aims to provide websites with real-time reporting, accessible hotlines and safety advisories to passengers, Delgra added.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante added that the LTFRB would also reach out to transport companies for scheduled inspections of vehicles to assess their roadworthiness.

“We are coordinating with transport companies for scheduled checkups for road worthiness. Vehicles and drivers will be up for checkup,” he said.

Galvante added that the LTO has invited bus and jeep operators for a dialogue on travel security on Monday.

In observance of the Holy Week, thousands of Filipinos are expected to go to the provinces starting on Palm Sunday, March 25, to Easter Sunday, April 1. GLEE JALEA