9th Le Tour de Filipinas kicks off today

TWENTY-NINE of the cream of the crop of Philippine cycling battle it out against 50 cyclists representing 16 nationalities in the Ninth Le Tour de Filipinas that flags off this morning from the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City to Palayan City in Nueva Ecija.

Up one team from the traditional 15-squad roster, the 2018 edition of the Le Tour co-presented by Air21, Cignal and Cargohaus Inc. has also set a new standard in terms of the number of countries participating in the four-stage race.

After the Philippines, Korea ranked second with the most number riders with 10, followed by Malaysia (7), Indonesia (6), Australia (5), Iran (5), Japan (3) and China (3).

With one representation each are France, Singapore, Eritrea, Greece, Russia, Spain, Denmark and Colombia.

Thus, competition in the only Philippine road race calendared on the Asia Tour by the International Cycling Union is expected to be feverish starting with today’s 157.50-km Stage 1 to from the Liwasang Aurora at the Elliptical Circle to the Nueva Ecija capital.

“This is going to be exciting considering that participation in the race has become bigger and wider,” said Donna May Lina, the Le Tour de Filipinas organizer.

Adding spice to the race is the presence of its first champion, Irishman David McCann, now the Sports Director of the Malaysia-based Forca Amskings Racing.

“I’m excited to be back, although in the different capacity,” said McCann who addressed last night’s opening ceremony and welcome dinner at the Amoranto Multipurpose Hall in Quezon City.

PhilCycling President Rep. Abraham Tolentino and Chairman Alberto Lina led the ceremonial lighting of the torch that officially kicks off the forerunner of the fabled Philippine Tour.

The 157.90-km Stage 2 on Monday will start from Cabanatuan City and finish in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, while Tuesday’s Stage 3 will the longest at 185.20 kms from Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, to Lingayen, Pangasinan.

But attention will be on Stage 4 when the race traverses Kennon Road where a Hors Category climb awaits the riders.

“The technical aspect of the entire Le Tour lies so much on the fourth stage,” said Race Manager Paquito Rivas, who, in 1979 when he won the Marlboro Tour, remains as the country’s undisputed Eagle of the Mountain.

Also a first in the race’s history is that a female International Commissaire, Louise Jones from Australia, will head the panel.

The local teams are 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines, Team CCN Philippines, Go For Gold, Philippine National Team, Bike Extreme Philippines and Standard Insurance-Navy.

The Filipinos will vie against foreign squads Terrenganu Cycling Team (Malaysia), Pishgaman Cycling Team (Iran), Interpro Stradalli Cycling Team (Japan), Oliver’s Real Food Racing (Australia), Korail Cycling Team (South Korea), Team Sapura Cycling Team (Malaysia), Ningxia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team (China), KFC Cycling Team (Indonesia), Uijeongbu Cycling Team (South Korea) and Forca Amskins Racing (Malaysia).