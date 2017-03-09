9th Phoenix Open tees off Saturday

The 9th Phoenix Open Golf Tournament will hold its ceremonial tee-off on Saturday, at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club.

Grand Hole-in-1 prizes will be given away including P1-million in cash, a Mercedes-Benz A180, Tata Motors Xenon 4×4 Premium, an Omega Speedmaster, and P100,000 worth of Phoenix fuel cards.

Lucky players also get a chance to bring home major raffle prizes such as Macbook Air, iPhone, GoPro Hero 5 camera, LED TVs, home theater appliances, and other latest gadgets.

Tournament winners will all receive Royal Selangor pewter plates and Phoenix fuel cards. All champions will receive Phoenix signature bags.

Pledges for the 9th Phoenix Open Golf Tournament will go to the Phoenix Philippines Foundation to support its four main advocacies in education, environment, health, and outreach programs.

The 9th Phoenix Open Golf Tournament is made possible by Pioneer Insurance, F.F. Cruz & Co. Inc, Brenton Engineered Products Corporation, Mechatrend Contractors Corporation, Mercedes- Benz, and Tata Motors.