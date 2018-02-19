Actress dodges debt collector as ‘teleserye dubber’

If showbiz assignments are few and far between, this showbiz mom-actress (SMA) need not worry as she can pass for a dubber in many a Filipinized teleserye.

One time, her residence phone rang and the female caller (FM) on the other end of the line immediately recognized her voice.

“O, (the SMA’s pet name), buti naman, ikaw ang sumagot,” greeted the somewhat irate FM. “Nasaan na yung pangako mo? Ang tagal-tagal na niyang atraso mo, when do you intend to settle it?

“Ano ka ba naman, nung nangailangan ka ng pera, hindi ka nagdalawang-salita sa akin. I immediately lent you the amount you badly needed, pero pagdating na sa singilan, hindi ka man lang nagte-text kung may aasahan pa ba ‘ko sa iyo o wala. Pambihira ka naman! Tell me, do you intend to pay me back? Madali akong kausap!” FM endlessly ranted leaving SMA no chance to reply.

Sharp as a knife—no matter how in debt—SMA was quick to change voices as soon as FM’s litany ran out.

“Ay, si ma’am po ba? Wala po siya, kaaalis lang. Mamaya pa po ang balik, tumawag na lang po kayo ulit,” SMA expertly delivered her kasambahay performance. Applause goes to her in this story because FM was finally left speechless.