Ateneo trips Lady Maroons in UAAP volleyball

Ateneo de Manila University stopped the late rally of University of the Philippines, 25-20, 25-22, 28-26, to post its fourth straight win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Ateneo improved to 4-2 to join defending champion De La Salle University (4-2) in the second spot.

Opposite hitter Jules Samonte scored 12 hits two blocks and an ace while Jhoana Maraguinot chipped in 11 points including nine kills for the Lady Eagles.

Veteran middle blockers Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag delivered nine markers each while playmaker Deanna Wong had 33 excellent sets.

It was a morale-boosting win for Ateneo before playing archrival La Salle on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Maroons, on the other hand, absorbed their fourth loss against a win.

Team captain Diana Carlos topscored for UP with 20 points and former Rookie of the Year Isa Molde nailed 16 markers.

In the men’s division, reigning champion Ateneo downed UP, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 25-21, to solidify its hold of the No. 2 spot.

Four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Jesus Espejo displayed an all-around game, firing 30 points on 21 attacks, five blocks and four aces along with 11 receptions and seven digs as the Blue Eagles claimed their fifth win in six games.

Gian Carlo Glorioso and Chumason Njigha contributed 13 and 12 markers, respectively while Season 79 Best Setter Ish Polvorosa had 45 excellent sets for Ateneo.

UP fell to 1-4.

John Mark Millete led the Fighting Maroons with 18 points.

In the other game, National University posted an 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 come-from behind win over University of Santo Tomas to grab the solo third with a 4-1 card.

National team member Bryan Bagunas earned 18 points and Fauzi Ismail added 17 for the Bulldogs.

The Growling Tigers, who got 14 points from Arnold Bautista, dropped to 3-2.