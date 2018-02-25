Cojuangco comments on defeat

Former Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Jose

Cojuangco Jr. said that he has accepted the voice of the majority after his 14-year reign has ended on Friday.

“As far as I’m concerned, the majority has spoken and I leave it at that,” Cojuangco Jr. told reporters Saturday at his residence in Dasmariñas, Makati City.

Cojuangco and his running mate Ting Ledesma, head of the national sports association for tennis lost to boxing’s Ricky Vargas and cycling’s Abraham Tolentino.

Vargas beat Cojuangco in Friday’s election at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City 24-15.

Tolentino bested Ledesma 23-15.

“Tapos na rin ang pagkapresidente ko. Ang gusto ko lang naman mabago ang tingin ng tao sa akin kasi may nagawa rin naman tayo bilang presidente ng POC sa tagal ng pagsisilbi natin,” Cojuangco added.

Cojuangco, also the president of the Equestrian Federation of the Philippines said that he is happy with his achievements since he replaced Celso Dayrit as POC president in 2004.

“One of my memorable achievements was when the Philippines hosted the 2005 Southeast Asian Games. We were able to work together and led the POC to a right direction.”

Cojuangco said that he is not going to file a complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding to the court-ordered election.

“I only have one question to ask the IOC. How far the court goes as far as interfering to the programs, projects and constitution and by-laws of the POC? That’s all,” he added.

As a reconciliatory gesture, Vargas said they would give Cojuangco a seat in the POC executive board.

But Cojuangco said he is yet to decide if he’s going to accept the offer.