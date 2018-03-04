Dragons stop Alab’s winning run

Alab Pilipinas’ eight-game winning streak was halted after losing to a Joshua Munzon-led Westports Malaysia Dragons 89-90 in the A sean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Filipino-American wingman Munzon’s clutch baskets in the thrilling endgame were instrumental in the defeat of the San Miguel-backed ball club.

Alab’s win-loss record dropped to a 12-4. The defeat nonetheless had no effect on its post-season campaign, as the Filipino squad was already assured of a playoff spot.

Renaldo Balkman led the Jimmy Alapag-mentored team with a double-double of 33 points and 19 rebounds while fellow foreign reinforcement Justin Brownlee added 25 markers, seven assists and five boards.

Ray Parks Jr. was the only double-digit scorer for Alab as the captain finished with 10 points.

Christopher Eversley chalked a game-high 36 points while Munzon drilled in 19 markers, including six of the last seven points for the Dragons, who kept their playoff hopes alive with their fifth win against 10 losses.

Tian Yuan Kuek chipped in 14 points as Westports Malaysia avenged its 79-90 road setback to Alab last January 3.

Locked in a tight battle down the stretch, Munzon came up with a breakaway dunk off a steal to give the home team an 85-84 lead.

Following Josh Urbiztondo’s triple, the Fil-Am forward retaliated with his own triple, 89-87. Balkman tied the game at 89-all with a short stab.

Brownlee missed two free throws before Munzon scored from the charity stripe, 90-89, with 13 seconds left. It would go down as the final count as Hontiveros muffed a potential game-winning corner triple.