Cagayan Economic Zone Authority administrator and chief executive officer, Raul Lambino (second from left) with Raymundo Roquero, OIC deputy administrator, (left) make a final inspection of the Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) (inset) in Lal-lo town to receive its first international commercial flight from Macau on March 23. CNIA in Lal-lo cuts the travel time to 45 minutes going to Santa Ana town, host of Cagayan Special Economic Zone. Looking on are (from left) Arturo Libot, special assistant on Infrastructure; Laurence Umayan, OIC Santa Ana Office; Romel Santiago, Airport Operations manager and Kris Mark de Asis, Aerodrome Operation Division chief. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
