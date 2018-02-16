This week, we shine the spotlight on It Boy, Jordan Barrett. Known to many as fashion’s wild child, Barrett is one of those male models who took the the fashion world by storm. He has been featured in campaigns for Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace, Moschino and Coach. Since being scouted at age 14, he has also appeared in influential fashion magazines such as VMAN, Arena Homme+ and Vogue Netherlands Man.

Last year, he was named Male Model of the Year by FMA. The year before that, he was selected as Model of the Year by Models.com. Vogue hailed him the “model It Boy of the new era,” while GQ Australia gave him the Man of Style award.

Jordan is also the latest addition to the roster of international celebrity endorsers of Filipino retail brand Penshoppe. Headlining the label’s spring/summer 2018 collection, which is heavily influenced by festive cultures from all over the world combined with trendy streetwear elements, the model appears casual and comfortable in the photos shot for the campaign.

“Penshoppe reflects my own style,” he says, thinking of the experience to model for the Filipino brand as “really cool.” The pieces in the collection feature playful stripes, pops of color, striking prints, and plush textures—a summery cocktail made for the beach, a place close to Jordan’s heart, having been a surfer before he was discovered.

According to Penshoppe’s Brand Director Jeff Bascon, “Jordan embodies the dynamic energy of today’s youth. He exudes Penshoppe’s casual cool style and trend versatility. We hope the nation will equally share the same excitement that we have with having Jordan on board as the latest addition to #TeamPenshoppe.”

FAST FACTS

Full name: Jordan Kale Barrett

Age: 21

Nationality: Australian

Height: 6’2”

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue