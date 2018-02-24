Korda breaks course record in Honda LPGA Thailand

BANGKOK: American Jessica Korda broke the course record on day two of the Honda LPGA tour in Thailand on Friday to open a four-stroke lead ahead of the chasing pack, with a stunning 10-under round of 62.

The 24-year-old, who is making her season debut after jaw surgery, made eight birdies and a closing eagle to post an aggregate score of 16-under at Siam Country Club in Chonburi province.

“I struggle on this course every year, but this year I have a whole new outlook with everything I’m doing,” Korda told LPGA.com, adding that her jaw was still numb from the surgery.

She was trailed by compatriot Brittany Lincicome, an eight-time tour winner who stood in second at 12-under, followed by Australia’s Minjee Lee who was one shot behind in third.

Moriya Jutanugarn, a local favorite who shared a four-way tie for first after round one, had another bogey-free day but with only three birdies slipped down the board to finish tied for fifth at 9-under.

The $1.6 million purse tournament ends on Sunday.

AFP