Lady Booters cruise past Ateneo

Nina Arrieta scored the lone goal as De La Salle University beat archrival Ateneo De Manila University, 1-0, to end the first elimination round on top of the standings in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s football tournament on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Arrieta drained the game-winning goal from the penalty spot as the Lady Booters reclaimed the No. 1 spot with nine points built on three wins against a loss.

The narrow victory gave defending champion La Salle a superior goal difference over second running and tormentor University of Sto. Tomas.

The Lady Blue Booters stumbled to their second defeat as they fell to No. 4 with four points on a win and a draw.

Arrieta coolly sank her shot from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Ateneo defender Anne Cabrera strongly tackled La Salle forward Chelo Hodges inside the box.

The Katipunan-based female booters pressed their attack in finding the elusive equalizer but the Taft-based squad’s goalkeeper Natasha Lacson stood her ground to preserve the result.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University also closed the first round on a bright note at the expense of the hapless University of the Philippines, 2-1.

Aloha Bejic blasted a brace as the Lady Tamaraw Booters ascended to No. 3 with seven points on a 2-1-1 win-draw-loss record.

Far Eastern U bounced back as well from a slim 0-1 setback to La Salle.

The Lady Maroon Booters, who were not able to sustain the momentum from Cristina De Los Reyes’ opening goal off a penalty kick, remained at the cellar with a winless slate in four outings.