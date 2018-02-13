Lady Falcons rout UP in UAAP softball

There seems no stopping the Adamson Lady Falcons from their attempt for an UAAP women’s softball championship eight-peat.

The Lady Falcons ho-humed to a shutout 5-0 routine regulation victory over the University of the Philippine Lady Maroons last Monday at the Rizal Memorial field, their fifth straight since debuting in Day 2 of the tournament last February 3. Two of these wins came via the short route.

Coach Ana Santiago, for the first time, relieved Lyca Basa of her starting job in favor of Princess Jurado, who combined with the latter limit the Lay Maroon to measly three hits as the seven straight time titlists, thus moved one more win to sweep the first of the two-round seven-team elimination.

And as he duo of Jurado and Basa mesmerized the UP batters on the mound, catcher Dely Covarrubias, rightfielder Jenette Rusia, second basegirl Reizel Columbres, centerfielder Krisha Cantor, leftfielder Leslie Binabaye and first basegirl Flor Pablania had a field day connecting off losing hurler Cherokee Diolata or forced the UP fielders into errors.

Adamson decided he contest right at the top of the fourth frame where lead-off girl Covarrubias tagged Diolata with a single to left and went home on a two-run home run of Rusia.

The Lady Falcons finished off the Lady Maroons with a three-run salvo in the seventh and final period on a fielding miscue, a runner-advancing fielder’s choice, a passed ball, and a base-on-balls capped by a three-base hit by Pablania.

La Salle beat Ateneo black and blue, 8-1, for its only first win in four tries. Late starting National University, lumped together three runs in the fourth inning, enough to serve as cushion to the University of Santo Tomas’ late inning rally, 3-2, in the day’s other contest.

The lean crowd that had been witnessing the softball games since the tourney commenced last February 1, is expected to swell when basketball archrivals Green Archers and the Blue Eagles collide when action in the baseball tournament of the university league resumes today, also at the Rizal Memorial grounds.

The baseball defending champion Eagles and the Archers play at the 7 a.m. opener of a tripleheader with the latter trying to protect their immaculate 3-0 win-loss card and the former looking forward to ending a two-game losing streak.

Other baseball action today pit he Falcons, recent winners over the Eagles, 7-0, last Sunday, against the Growling Tigers at 1 p.m. and the Maroons against the Bulldogs at 9 a.m.