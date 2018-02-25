Lady Falcons shock La Salle

ADAMSON University posted a stunning 25-18, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22 win over defending champion De La Salle to halt a two-game slide in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Mylene Paat had six of the Lady Falcons’ 13 blocks, matching the Lady Spikers’ total, and the San Marcelino-based side had more attacks than their Taft counterparts, 46-41.

“I’m so proud of them. The only goal that we had is we wanted to make our school proud. It wasn’t about beating La Salle,” said Adamson University coach Air Padda.

Earlier, Far Eastern University posted its first back-to-back wins of the season and tied idle Ateneo in third place at 3-2 overall by taking down University of the East, 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22.

Fen Emnas, the Lady Falcons’ setter that the Lady Spikers mentor Ramil de Jesus was feared about, showed her veteran poise by tossing in 43 excellent sets.

Eli Soyud, playing against her former school for De La Salle for the first time, led Adamson University with 18 points, including two service aces, while Paat and Joy Dacoron each scored 15 markers.

The Lady Spikers remained in second spot at 4-2.

But the loss was somehow a dampener for De La Salle heading into next week’s finals rematch with bitter rival Ateneo.

Reigning MVP Majoy Baron had 13 points, including four service aces, while Desiree Cheng added 10 points and nine excellent receptions for the Lady Spikers.

Lady Tamaraws coach George Pascua has noticed that the Lady Warriors, with the school’s Board of Managing Directors representative Rod Roque handling on an interim basis after coach Francis Vicente resigned Thursday, went into the match battle-ready.

Skipper Bernadeth Pons scored all of her 21 points from spikes on top of 24 digs while Ced Domingo, who played for UE for one year before moving to FEU, tormented her former team with 19 points, including six blocks.

Meanne Mendrez, Shaya Adorador and libero Kat Arado sustained their solid play, but still it was not enough for the Lady Warriors to chalk up that elusive fMendrez came through with a career-high 21 points, including two blocks, Adorador had three service aces to finish with 18 points and collected 17 digs, while Arado had a whopping 40 digs and 15 excellent receptions.

The Red Warriors’ men’s team, which Roque is now also handling in lieu of Sammy Acaylar who gave up the coaching position Thursday, also fell at 0-6.

JP Bugaoan and Richard Solis combined for 23 points as men’s leader FEU stretched its perfect run to five games with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 over UE.

Arjay Onia scored all 22 points from spikes as De La Salle overcame a third set meltdown to prevail over Adamson University, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, for its second straight win and 3-3 overall.