Mangalindan, Fulo rule 16th FPI tournament

Nelson Mangalindan and Rudy Fulo shared the top honors in the 16th FPI (Federation of Philippine Industries) Golf Tournament held last February 9 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club.

Mangalindan, a six-handicapper, carded a 78 gross for 72 net to claim the lowest net plum while Rudy Fulo shot a 75 to cop the lowest gross award.

Rico Baroy, meanwhile, topped the Class A division via blind Callaway format. Baroy with a handicap of six created a triple tie 73 net with first runner-up Ramon Antonio Torres and second runner-up David Ong.

Class B champion Arnie Lazaro scored 75 to edge out second placer Allen Martin Dee in a countback. Lazaro had a 42 gross during the last nine holes while Dee was six strokes behind at 48. Christopher Ong finished third with 70 built on gross 50 at the back nine.

In the Class C division, Angelito Dizon sizzled with 77 net to win via blind Callaway. Edwin Umali, a 31-handicapper finished second while Ed Biones finished third with 77 net.

FPI is composed of 34 industry associations and 132 corporations from different sectors.

The charity drive tournament will benefit anti-smuggling campaigns as well as clean energy sustainability projects.

The event was co-presented by Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines, San Miguel Corporation, and Philip Morris Philippines Manufacturing Inc.