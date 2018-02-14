Mojdeh, White begin PSL’s campaign in Middle East Open

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Ruben William White will be the first to see action when the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championship unfolds today at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mojdeh, the reigning Female Swimmer of the Year from Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque, shoots for gold medals in two events in the girls’ 12-over namely the 50m butterfly open division and 200m breaststroke open division.

The British School Manila tanker White, on the other hand, will be gunning for medals in the boys’ 13-over 400m freestyle open division and 50m butterfly open division in the tournament that drew more than 600 swimmers from different countries.

The third member of the team, Heather White will compete in the afternoon session in the girls’ 11-year category. She aims for top finishes in the 100m freestyle juniors division and 50m butterfly juniors division.

Ruben William and Heather both have eight events to compete in while Modjeh was limited to just six.

“The kids are all set and raring to compete against their foreign counterparts. We’ve seen a lot of foreign swimmers here who are taller and older than our swimmers. But these PSL tankers are brave enough to go up against these strong foreign opponents,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

On the second day, Mojdeh takes part in the 400m Individual Medley and 100m butterfly before competing in the 200m IM and 200m butterfly on the final day of the competition.

William’s other events are the 50m backstroke, 200 freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 200m IM and 50m freestyle while Heather also hopes to deliver in the 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke, 200m IM, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events.

“I’m positive that we’ll be getting more than five gold medals here despite sending just three swimmers. The White siblings and Jasmine Mojdeh are pumped up and ready to go,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.