Public stockholders Security Bank’s majority owners

SECURITY Bank Corp. (SBC) listed in a definitive information statement (DIS) 753.539 million outstanding common shares and 1 billion outstanding preferred shares for total capital stock, consisting of 1.754 billion shares.

Of that total outstanding capital stock of 1.754 billion shares, Filipinos own 1.155 billion shares, or 65.849 percent, divided into 382.927 million common shares and 772.523 million preferred shares. Foreigners hold 370.612 million SBC common shares and 227.477 million preferred shares, for total holdings of 598.089 million shares, or 34.099 percent.

(Note. The percentages totaled only 99.958 percent due to the rounding of numbers.)

PCD Nominee Corp. is listed in the bank’s DIS as holder of 220.829 million SBC common shares, or 12.59 percent, for foreigners. It was also the record stockholder for Filipinos who owned 199.902 million SBC common shares, or 11.40 percent.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, SBC reported a total of 5,438 workforce. Of the total, 3,480 were officers and 1,958 were rank-and-file workers. The rank-and-file employees made up 36.01 percent of the total workforce and were covered by collective bargaining agreements (CBA).”

The CBA between SBC and employees will expire on Aug. 31, 2021. The bank did not say when the CBA took effect.

Ownership profile

Aside from owning most of the subscribed and fully paid capital stock of Security Bank, the majority stockholders also control the bank’s SBC’s voting preferred shares reported in a general information sheet (GIS).

Here is how it happened:

In its GIS, Security Bank said it had 753.539 million subscribed common shares, which were all paid up. Of the total subscribed and paid-up SBC common shares, 360.813 million common shares were owned by 72 foreigners, while 392.726 million SBC common shares were held by 1,769 Filipinos.

This means as of Dec.1, 2017, foreigners’ ownership of 360.813 million SBC common shares topped the 40-percent limit at 47.882 percent. Filipino-owned 392.726 million SBC common shares on the other hand, were equivalent to 52.056 percent, which was less than the mandated 60-percent ownership.

Security Bank had 1.754 billion paid-up capital stock, out of its authorized capital stock of 2 billion shares, divided into 1 billion common shares with a par value of P10 per share and 1 billion preferred shares with a par value of P0.10 per share.

In addition to Filipino-owned 392.726 million common shares, or 22.39 percent of 1.754 billion outstanding shares, 360 Filipinos held 772.533 million SBC voting preferred shares, or 44.06 percent. Filipinos’ total holdings of 1.165 billion shares were equivalent to 66.42 percent. Foreigner-held 588.29 million SBC shares represented 33.54 percent of the bank’s 1.754 billion outstanding shares.

Executive compensation

The bank’s DIS listed Alfonso L. Salcedo Jr., SBC president and chief executive officer, one of SBC’s five highest paid executives. The others were Joselito E. Mape, Eduardo M. Olbes, Raul Martin A Pedro, EVP and Ma. Cristina A. Tingson, executive vice presidents.

Security Bank paid Salcedo and company P76.431 million in 2016; and P87.555 million in 2017. It estimated the group’s pays and perks at P105 million for 2018.

The bank said in the same DIS that it paid “all other officers and directors as a group unnamed” P2.336 billion in 2016; P2.828 billion in 2017 and estimated the total at P3.4 billion for 2018.

In an explanatory note, SBC said included in the compensation of “all other officers and directors as a group unnamed” were the fees, bonuses and allowances that it paid the 15-person board. The directors’ per diem amounted to P4.12 million in 2017 and P4.18 million in 2016.

Security Bank said in the same DIS that it would increase the directors’ per diem to P6 million for 2018.

The bank’s GIS showed the compensation of the 15 directors at P23.632 million in 2015 and P22.677 million in 2016. Did the amounts that SBC reported in its DIS for each director or all the 15 directors?

Due Diligencer’s take

Security Bank is one of the reasons why the public ownership reports (POR) are not a reliable measure of the ownership profile of listed companies. The issuance of preferred shares, particularly those with voting rights, should be included in the computation of public ownership.

In its POR, Security Bank even made it appear that its public stockholders are its majority stockholders by reporting 449.703 million common shares, or 59.68 percent as being owned by the public.

That’s a percentage equivalent that should have worried the officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the market watchers of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The problem is that no one cares about the numbers presented by listed companies in their PORs.

In the case of Security Bank, its POR as of Dec. 31, 2017 limited its ownership profile by presenting only 753.539 million common shares. Where are its voting preferred shares?

This is the problem with regulatory agencies that do not review the filings that listed companies post on the PSE website. Had they been efficiently monitoring the disclosures submitted to them, they would have noticed that PORs have never been reliable in informing the public about the companies’ controlling stockholders.

By the way, will Security Bank also tell us why the compensation of directors shown in the bank’s DIS did not tally with the numbers reported in its own GIS? Just asking.

