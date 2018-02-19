The Audi Q7 is ‘Car and Driver’ Best Luxury SUV in 2017

Car and Driver has haild the Audi Q7 as the Best Luxury SUV in the 2017 10 Best Trucks and SUVs. According to the prestigious US-based automotive magazine, the Audi Q7 stands out as it best combines the ability to tackle practical jobs and boasts of luxury trimmings worthy of its price. With a 252 hp for the 2.0-liter and 333 hp for the 3.0-liter, the Audi Q7 can zoom from 0 to 100 kph in 5.7 seconds.

Car and Driver also praised the Audi Virtual Cockpit offered in the Q7 which for them outraces other luxury brands’ tech features. The 12.3-inch Audi infotainment display is specifically described as “groundbreaking, configurable interface” since analog gauges with TFT screen. The Virtual Cockpit also boasts full LED headlights and a surround –view camera system.

The Audi Q7’s Adaptive Chassis package with air spring and rock-solid structure of the luxury SUV are also commended for raising the vehicle’s ride quality. According to Car and Driver, riding the Audi Q7 is like riding on a pillow of air it “soaks up bumps, cracks, and potholes.” The Audi Q7 is given an overall review of having enough dynamic composure for genuine fun one might be looking for in a luxury SUV.

