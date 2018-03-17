Saturday, March 17, 2018
    UPDATE: 10 dead after plane crashes into house in Bulacan

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    Rescue workers look at the crash site in Plaridel, Bulacan, north of Manila on March 17, 2018. AFP PHOTO / STRINGER

    Ten people were killed when a small plane crashed into a house in Plaridel town, Bulacan province on Saturday, police and aviation officials said.

    The twin-engine aircraft crashed shortly after taking off, killing all five aboard as well as three children, a mother and a grandmother from the family in the house, said Superintendent Julio Lizardo.

    “We had to dig through the rubble to find the bodies,” he said, explaining why the toll rose from an initial figure of seven dead.

    Officials declined to say what may have caused the crash of the Piper PA-23 Apache, operated by a local charter company. AFP


    AFP/CC

