US Navy probes alleged drug use by sailors in Japan

TOKYO: The US Navy said on Saturday it was probing sailors at a base in Japan over alleged drug use and vowed no tolerance for any misconduct. The Navy’s 7th fleet said that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the Yokosuka-based sailors for alleged dug use and distribution. In an email, it said that the Navy has zero tolerance for drug abuse and takes all allegations involving misconduct of our sailors, navy civilians and family members very seriously. It added the allegations were still under investigation and would not comment further. The response came after the Wall Street Journal reported that at least a dozen sailors were being investigated on suspicion of buying, selling and using LSD, ecstasy and other drugs. Some of them were serving aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier whose homeport is Yokosuka, the journal quoted navy officials as saying on Friday. The navy was also probing whether US sailors were using the internet to buy or sell drugs or were distributing them to local Japanese residents, it said. The drug allegations come at a time when Japan is touting its security alliance with the United States to counter missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.

