Unexpected names win big at 34th Star Awards for Movies

Unlike previous years when the winners’ roster always glittered with the brightest stars in show business, less popular actors were declared champions at the Philippine Movie Press Club’s (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies

Held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila on Sunday night, Iza Calzado went home with the Best Actress trophy for the thriller “Bliss” winning over Sharon Cuneta (Unexpectedly Yours), Jodi Sta. Maria (Dear Other Self), Maja Salvador (I’m Drunk, I Love You), Bela Padilla (100 Tula Para Kay Stella), Agot Isidro (Changing Partners), Alessandra De Rossi (Kita Kita), Kim Chiu (The Ghost Bride), Jennylyn Mercado (All Of You), and Joanna Ampil (Ang Larawan).

It can be recalled that Calzado earlier won the Yakushi Pearl Award for the same role at the Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan in March 2017.

The new Best Actress said it’s an honor to win an award abroad but it means more when winning in one’s own country.

“Ako po ay nanalo sa ibang bansa [Japan] para sa pelikulang ‘Bliss’ pero iba po ang manalo sa sarili mong bayan at pahalagahan ka ng kapwa mo Pilipino. I hope I can continue to use this talent and platform to bring light to the world,” she said in her acceptance speech.

For his part, renowned stage actor-entrepreneur Raymond “RS” Francisco said he could not believe he won Best Actor for his role in “Bhoy Intsik” over such established actors as Robin Padilla (Unexpectedly Yours), Piolo Pascual (Last Night), Aga Muhlach (Seven Sundays), Dingdong Dantes (Seven Sundays), Derek Ramsay (All Of You), Jericho Rosales (Siargao), Joshua Garcia (Love You To The Stars And Back), Jojit Lorenzo (Changing Partners), and Vic Sotto (Meant To Beh).

Odette Khan won Best Supporting Actress for the movie “Bar Boys,” marking her first award in four decades. She won over Aiko Melendez (Pwera Usog), Therese Malvar (Ilawod), Celeste Legaspi (Ang Larawan), Chai Fonacier (Respeto), Alice Dixson (The Ghost Bride), Jasmine Curtis-Smith (Siargao), Julia Barretto (Unexpectedly Yours), Pilar Pilapil (Unexpectedly Yours) and Dimples Romana (Deadma Walking).

Arnold Reyes who is part of the cast of the Philippine entry to the Oscar’s Best Foreign Film, “Birdshot,” walked away with the Best Supporting Actor trophy. He beat Xian Lim (Dear Other Self), Edgar Allan Guzman (Deadma Walking), Enrique Gil (Seven Sundays), Nonie Buencamino (Ang Larawan), Ku Aquino (Birdshot), Miggs Cuaderno (Ang Guro Kong Di Marunong Magbasa), Matteo Guidicelli (Can’t Help Falling In Love), Joseph Marco (Dear Other Self) and Ronwaldo Martin (Bhoy Intsik) in the derby.

In his Facebook page on Monday, Reyes further thanked everyone involved in the production including his fellow cast members.

“Hindi ko man nabanggit kagabi nais kong ialay ang award na ito sa isa sa mahal kong director na nagbigay tiwala sa akin, [the late]direk Gil Portes kung nasaan ka man maraming salamat sa pagmamahal at tiwalang ipinagkaloob mo sa akin, at sa lahat ng hindi ko nabanggit mula sa aking puso, maraming salamat,” he said.

Movie of the Year went to the phenomenal sleeper hit, “Kita Kita” (produced by Spring Films and Viva Films) with its director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo winning Best Director. It won over “Ang Larawan” (Culturtain Musicat Productions), “Deadma Walking” (T-Rex Entertainment Productions and OctoArts Films), “100 Tula Para Kay Stella” (Viva Films), “Love You To The Stars And Back” (Star Cinema), “Seven Sundays” (Star Cinema), “Siargao” (TEN17P) and “Unexpectedly Yours” (Star Cinema).

The rest of the winners are as follows:

New Actor of the Year (Tie): McCoy de Leon (Instalado) and Matteo San Juan (Magkadugo)

New Actress of the Year (Tie): Pia Wurtzbach (Revenger Squad) and Joanna Ampil (Ang Larawan)

Child Performer of the Year: Marco Masa (Tatlong Bibe) and Julio Cesar Sabenario (Guerrero)

Screenwriter of the Year: Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (Kita Kita)

Cinematographer of the Year: Odyssey Flores (Siargao)

Editor of the Year: Marya Ignacio (Kita Kita)

Sound Engineer of the Year: Albert Michael Idioma (The Ghost Bride)

Musical Scorer of the Year: Ryan Ca­yabyab (Ang Larawan)

Original Theme Song of the Year: “Natapos Tayo” by Nar Cabico from the movie All Of You

Movie Production of the Year: Benjamin Padero and Carlo Tabije (Siargao)

Indie Movie of the Year: Changing Partners

Indie Movie Director of the Year: Dan Villegas (Changing Partners)

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Lilit Reyes and Vincent de Jesus (Changing Partners)

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Mycko David (Birdshot)

Indie Movie Editor of the Year: Marya Ignacio (Changing Partners)

Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Vincent de Jesus (Changing Partners)

Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Mikko Quizon (Bliss)

Indie Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Respeto” by Abra and Loonie from the movie Respeto

Movie Love Team of the Year: Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Award: Gina Alajar

Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera: Tikoy Aguiluz

Darling of the Press: Harlene Bautista

Male Star of the Night: Xian Lim

Female Star of the Night (Tie): Kim Chiu and Joyce Pilarsky

Faces of the Night: Joshua Garcia and Celeste Legaspi