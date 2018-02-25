Volleybelle Michele Gumabao unrecognizable

IN THE KNOW

This year will certainly have the toughest and prettiest batch of candidates in Binibining Pilipinas history. Just ask pageant chairman Stella Marquez-Araneta who for the first time is having a difficult time in choosing her favorites.

Here’s what the candidates are made of: There are more than four cum laudes in the pack, several businesswomen, engineering graduates and a long list of other professionals among the 40 fierce females presented for Binibining Pilipinas 2018 last week.

One of the strongest contenders is lady spiker and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Michele Gumabao who at 25, finally gave in and joined the beauty contest, thanks to the push of her training camp, Aces & Queens.

And just like in volleyball, Michele is putting in her hundred percent, aiming for the Binibining Pilipinas-Universe crown.

In The Know had a chat with the stunning lass and it was evident that her Q&A skills are very strong too.

Michele in fact pointed out the similarities between her sport and pageantry: “Actually hindi talaga sila ganoon ka-magkaiba kasi pareho silang competitive. Pareho silang may goal na manalo at ang pagkakaiba lang nasa court ang isa at nasa stage naman ang isa.”

Michele’s secret in competing is discipline.

By the way, during presentation’s opening number, no one noticed it was Michele up on stage until she introduced herself in the parade of candidates. She was ultra tan, her smile more confident and she lost a significant amount of weight.

“I’ve been trying to balance volleyball and Binibini as much as I can and it helped me lose a lot of weight! I stuck to my diet and routine and I have three more weeks to push myself.”

The volleybelle promises her sports fans that she will never leave the sport even as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.

“Volleyball will always be a part of me—that will always be where I came from, where I learned a lot, and what made me Michele Gumabao.”

Meanwhile, 2016 Miss World-Philippines Catriona Gray is confident she has a fair chance winning the Binibining Pilipinas-Universe crown.

Representing the Philippines in the international pageant last year, fans believed her chances of winning Miss World were rigged, and fear it may happen again since Catriona is joining Binibini as an “independent” candidate.

Nevertheless Catriona has high hopes in the pageant especially with her strong background in beauty queen training from Miss World.

Now doing it all on her own, Catriona told In the Know, “I want to use a different approach this time so I’m working with different people from theatre to public speaking.”

Catriona even switched her image from sweet to fierce to fit the bill of what it takes to win the ultimate title of Miss Universe.

“We have reworked the image a little bit but I am still the same Catriona but with an edgier styling.”

