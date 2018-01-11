A BETTER YOU

Conrad Manila Spa

Imagine a spa that feels like it was made for just you.

Where innovative services and efficiency seamlessly blend to return you to your optimum state of well-being, whether you stay the whole day or half an hour. Not only through treatments, but an atmosphere that transports you into an organically designed, locally inspired haven of harmony and lightness. Combining state-of-the-art therapies and techniques from the world’s most exotic destinations into a restorative and rejuvenating journey.

Harald Feurstein, Conrad Manila general manager and a disciplined athlete and fitness advocate himself, says: “The Conrad Spa will delight our guests with our signature treatments, combined with exceptional spa services in a warm and luxurious setting deeply rooted in the local culture and featuring healthy cuisine thoughtfully curated by executive chef Daniel Patterson to complement the experience.”

In line with the iconic yacht-like structure of the hotel, the facility has been designed to integrate the outdoor infinity pool with sundecks and fitness center. Ensconced in a contemporary but elegant setting are four single treatment rooms and two couples’ treatment rooms with sauna and bathtub. Guests will enjoy treatments that use organic products and beneficial techniques to provide an optimum state of well-being. The renowned ESPA products, known for their tri-active formulations containing unique concoctions of plant and marine ingredients and essential oils, are used to deliver a truly sensory getaway.

After the pampering, they can choose from the hotel’s three dining outlets that carry a variety of healthy selections.

For enquiries or reservations, call +63 2 833 9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com