A CHARMED LIFE

Thomas Sabo

With the launch of the Generation Charm Club Collection, THOMAS SABO is reinventing the world of the Charm. The global campaign combines high fashion looks with enthusiasm for jewellery and a completely new expression of the wearer’s own personality. The Collection sparkles with around 260 restyled, high quality Charm designs in 925 Sterling silver, on trend 18k yellow gold plating and classic natural materials.

Igniting a collector’s passion and untold combination options, Generation Charm Club is setting the trends for Spring/Summer 2018. Cool vintage stylistics, extra-large Charms, seductive single earrings as well as a wealth of different carriers, including necklaces, bracelets and hinged hoops, surprise with a completely new feeling when worn. With their different sizes and structures, the new Charms are perfectly suited to modern layering styles. In addition, thanks to the individual mix of vintage letters and star signs, graphic forms and new symbols of love, happiness, nature and much more, powerful jewellery creations that capture personal aspects come into being.

“Combine things that are close to your heart and transcend borders; Generation Charm Club stands for the new, casual attitude towards personalizing and styling favorite pieces,” says Susanne Kölbli, Creative Director at THOMAS SABO.

The Generation Charm Club Collection will be available in all THOMAS SABO shops and online at www.thomassabo.com.