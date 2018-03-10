A comprehensive humanitarian operation plan for Yemen

Last of two parts

Monthly import levels into the country should amount to 1.4 million metric tons, including ~470,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid.

Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (in millions USD, 2018)

Education: US$ 53,424,943

EERC: 99,148,700

Protection: 104,106,197

RMMS: 106,714,868

Shelter/CCCM/NFIs: 195,267,386

Nutrition: 195,414,635

WASH: 298,793,176

Health: 572,438,179

Food (FSAC): 1,270,715,787

Sum of required aid totals $2.96 billion according to the UN Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2018

Required monthly imports to Yemen (million metric tons, 2018)

Food security: 350,000 tons

Medical necessities: 8,000 tons

Shelter and non-food aid: 108,000 tons

Humanitarian needs ~470,000 tons

Fuel (essential life-sustaining needs): 500,000 tons

Basic goods (basic needs): 400,000 tons

Import volume assumed for purpose of analysis

ESSENTIAL IMPORT LEVEL: 1.4 million metric tons

The Current Level of Import is at 1.1 million metric tons, with a gap of 300,000 metric tons to meet the essential demand level.

Reconstruction needs:

Heavy machinery and equipment: 200,000 tons

Other commercial goods: 250,000 tons

Since 2015, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has provided over $8.1 billion of humanitarian and development aid to Yemen

KSA Humanitarian Aid Support (in million USD, 2015-2017)

2015: 368

2016: 293

2017: 239

Remaining KSA Funding Committed During Geneva Conference of 2017: US$92 million

KSA Development Aid Support (USD Millions, 2015-2017)

USD 1,000 Mn as a deposit in Yemen Central Bank

USD 1,130 Mn aid provided to displaced Yemenis in KSA

USD 2,276 Mn as bilateral government assistance

KSA-Led Coalition Support – Provided Committed (2015-2017)

KSA: US$8,276 Million

Kuwait: $2,573 Million

UAE: $73 Million

*Only KSA, UAE, and Kuwait provided aid to Yemen between 2015 and 2017.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World Food Programme suggest that the optimal humanitarian situation is the opening of all ports.

Sea ports: Saleef, Ras Isa, Alhudaydah, Mokha, Aden, Balhaf, Almukalla, Dibba, Al Ghadyah, Nishtun

Airports: Al Ghadyah, Selyun, Almukalla, Aden

Pros: Enables immediate import of aid and other critical goods which would serve to address the current humanitarian crisis in Yemen and reduce poverty in the country.

Cons

Risk of Houthis smuggling weapons through their ports, including missile components which threaten KSA and security of the international maritime routes in the region

Risk of Houthis conducting various trafficking activities (drugs, human, oil, other…) to enhance their financial situation

Delay of ship docking by Houthis as a means of extortion to generate extra revenues.

The pre-November 2017 situation will all ports open does not meet the essential demand for the country.

Findings

Hodeidah port currently operating at capacity.

Saleef port currently operating at capacity.

Limited capacity increase potentital at Mokha and Mukalla ports (relative to Aden).

Essential demand does not seem to be met by current port in-flows.

Comments:

Given the state of the infrastructure in the country, the monthly cargo in-flows registered prior to November 2017 seems to be lower than the monthly minimum demand of the Yemeni population.

Total monthly in-flow registered amounted to 1,141k MT, which is 221k MT below the required demand.

Going back to the pre-November 2017 does not seem to be satisfactory to meet the basic requirements of the Yemeni population.

Maintaining all ports open does not meet the essential demands for the country

Aden will receive monthly inflows of 713k MT, out of which 403k MT will be fuel. To be able to accommodate the fuel inflow, the port’s fuel capacity will be expanded by 93k MT / month.

An air bridge to Ma’rib (10k MT/flt with max capacity of 6 flts/day) will be used for the humanitarian aid.

Sana’a airport will be used for humanitarian flights.

Four cranes will be awarded to Hodeidah to boost aid delivery by the WFP and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will donate four more cranes split between Aden, Mokha, and Mukalla.

Saleef commercial bulk can be redistributed to Mokha or Mukalla (if capacity allows) to mitigate risk.

(Proposed plan would meet the essential demand requirements.)

Findings

Aden port will need to receive 403k MT of fuel per month.

This will require expanding Aden to increase its fuel capacity by ~93k MT of fuel per month.

Jizan port will receive up to 73k MT of commercial goods.

Humanitarian needs can be met by reopening Hodeidah for cleared shipments and utilizing all other Yemen Ports, as well as Jizan Port in KSA.

A. Four new cranes will be installed to service the port

Inspections will be conducted with UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen

B. Increase commercial goods and fuel shipments to the ports of Aden, Mokha, and Al Mukalla – based on their available capacities.

C. Jizan Port in Saudi Arabia will absorb humanitarian and commercial goods

Pros: Enables immediate import of aid and other critical goods which would serve to address the current humanitarian crisis in Yemen and reduce poverty in the country. (This plan meets all the pros of opening all sea ports)

In order to ensure humanitarian goods are delivered safely, 17 safe passage corridors were identified originating from 6 points.

Identified Ports/Boarders

AlKhadra: Critical for transporting goods from KSA to Sa’ada, AlHazm, and Sana’a.

AlTuwal: Critical for transporting goods from KSA to Hajjah City, Amran, and Sana’a.

Hodeidah: Critical port to deliver goods to Sana’a, Amran, and Hajjah City.

Aden: Critical port to supply Taizz, Ibb, and Dahmar City with humanitarian goods

Ma’rib: Critical airport to supply Sa’ada and Sana’a with humanitarian goods.

Requirement: For humanitarian goods to be shipped, a time window must be allocated.

The United Nations Verification & Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM)

UNVIM was established in 2016 to implement the arms embargo imposed by the UNSC Resolution 2216.

UNVIM Operations (May 2016 – Current)

35.4 Clearances issued per month

2.2 inspections performed per month

Following the 4th November ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, the Coalition worked with UNVIM to enhance the verification and inspection mechanism

UN reiterate role of countries to implement arms embargo (UNSC Resolution 2216)

UN will increase the number of inspector in Djibouti from 4 to 10

Strengthening inspection regime

Increase number of reps at UNVIM

New scanning technology

Coalitions will facilitate presence of UNVIM team in regional ports.

UN will increase the number of monitors from 6 to 16.

Improving UNVIM SOPs

Assign a new inspection yard in Djibouti port.

YCHO Overview of Initiatives

Provide $1.5 billion to the UN Yemen Response Plan 2018

Deposit $2 billion in the Central Bank of Yemen

Increase the capacity of Aden, Mokha, and Mukalla ports by installing cranes – 2 in Mokha, 1 in Aden, and 1 in Mukalla – in addition to critical development projects (generators and equipment)

Facilitate the entry of 4 World Food Programme cranes to Hodeidah

Use Jizan Port to import commercial goods and humanitarian aid

Open new border crossings (AlTuwal and AlKhadra) and reinforce the entry of humanitarian aid

Establish 17 safe passage corridors originating from border crossings and ports to highly populated areas.

Establish an air bridge from Coalition countries to Ma’rib.

Lower transportation costs by repairing and upgrading roads in the interior of Yemen.

The Cost of the Plan includes expanding ports, rerouting shipments, as well as monetary and in-kind donations.

Financial Contribution to the Coalition Plan

Port Expansion Costs ($30-40 Million Total): Costs of expanding the capacities of the port to accommodate additional shipments.

Reducing Internal Shipments Costs ($20-30 Million Annual): To ensure effective distribution of aid inside Yemen, infrastructure repair projects as well as other initiatives will be implemented to reduce shipping costs inside Yemen.

Monetary Aid ($2 Billion): Deposit of $2 billion to Yemen’s Central Bank contributing to stabilizing the economy.

Coalition Partners Contribution ($1.5 Billion): Reduce the gap of required humanitarian aid through international organizations and NGOs.

YCHO Milestones of First Month

Procurement and moving forward in installing 4 cranes in 3 ports.

Agreement to rehabilitate roads infrastructure to link South and North.

Operationalizing Al-Khadra Boarder Crossing

An Air Bridge linking Maarib and Riyadh via shuttle humanitarian service

Expedited Aid and Food Delivery, reaching 800K beneficiaries inside Yemen