A comprehensive humanitarian operation plan for Yemen

Monthly import levels into the country should amount to 1.4 million metric tons, including ~470,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid.
Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (in millions USD, 2018)
Education: US$ 53,424,943
EERC: 99,148,700
Protection: 104,106,197
RMMS: 106,714,868
Shelter/CCCM/NFIs: 195,267,386
Nutrition: 195,414,635
WASH: 298,793,176
Health: 572,438,179
Food (FSAC): 1,270,715,787
Sum of required aid totals $2.96 billion according to the UN Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2018
Required monthly imports to Yemen (million metric tons, 2018)
Food security: 350,000 tons
Medical necessities: 8,000 tons
Shelter and non-food aid: 108,000 tons
Humanitarian needs ~470,000 tons
Fuel (essential life-sustaining needs): 500,000 tons
Basic goods (basic needs): 400,000 tons
Import volume assumed for purpose of analysis
ESSENTIAL IMPORT LEVEL: 1.4 million metric tons
The Current Level of Import is at 1.1 million metric tons, with a gap of 300,000 metric tons to meet the essential demand level.
Reconstruction needs:
Heavy machinery and equipment: 200,000 tons
Other commercial goods: 250,000 tons
Since 2015, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has provided over $8.1 billion of humanitarian and development aid to Yemen
KSA Humanitarian Aid Support (in million USD, 2015-2017)
2015: 368
2016: 293
2017: 239
Remaining KSA Funding Committed During Geneva Conference of 2017: US$92 million
KSA Development Aid Support (USD Millions, 2015-2017)
USD 1,000 Mn as a deposit in Yemen Central Bank
USD 1,130 Mn aid provided to displaced Yemenis in KSA
USD 2,276 Mn as bilateral government assistance
KSA-Led Coalition Support – Provided Committed (2015-2017)
KSA: US$8,276 Million
Kuwait: $2,573 Million
UAE: $73 Million
*Only KSA, UAE, and Kuwait provided aid to Yemen between 2015 and 2017.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World Food Programme suggest that the optimal humanitarian situation is the opening of all ports.
Sea ports: Saleef, Ras Isa, Alhudaydah, Mokha, Aden, Balhaf, Almukalla, Dibba, Al Ghadyah, Nishtun
Airports: Al Ghadyah, Selyun, Almukalla, Aden
Pros: Enables immediate import of aid and other critical goods which would serve to address the current humanitarian crisis in Yemen and reduce poverty in the country.
Cons
Risk of Houthis smuggling weapons through their ports, including missile components which threaten KSA and security of the international maritime routes in the region
Risk of Houthis conducting various trafficking activities (drugs, human, oil, other…) to enhance their financial situation
Delay of ship docking by Houthis as a means of extortion to generate extra revenues.
The pre-November 2017 situation will all ports open does not meet the essential demand for the country.
Findings
Hodeidah port currently operating at capacity.
Saleef port currently operating at capacity.
Limited capacity increase potentital at Mokha and Mukalla ports (relative to Aden).
Essential demand does not seem to be met by current port in-flows.
Comments:
Given the state of the infrastructure in the country, the monthly cargo in-flows registered prior to November 2017 seems to be lower than the monthly minimum demand of the Yemeni population.
Total monthly in-flow registered amounted to 1,141k MT, which is 221k MT below the required demand.
Going back to the pre-November 2017 does not seem to be satisfactory to meet the basic requirements of the Yemeni population.
Maintaining all ports open does not meet the essential demands for the country
Aden will receive monthly inflows of 713k MT, out of which 403k MT will be fuel. To be able to accommodate the fuel inflow, the port’s fuel capacity will be expanded by 93k MT / month.
An air bridge to Ma’rib (10k MT/flt with max capacity of 6 flts/day) will be used for the humanitarian aid.
Sana’a airport will be used for humanitarian flights.
Four cranes will be awarded to Hodeidah to boost aid delivery by the WFP and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will donate four more cranes split between Aden, Mokha, and Mukalla.
Saleef commercial bulk can be redistributed to Mokha or Mukalla (if capacity allows) to mitigate risk.
(Proposed plan would meet the essential demand requirements.)
Findings
Aden port will need to receive 403k MT of fuel per month.
This will require expanding Aden to increase its fuel capacity by ~93k MT of fuel per month.
Jizan port will receive up to 73k MT of commercial goods.
Humanitarian needs can be met by reopening Hodeidah for cleared shipments and utilizing all other Yemen Ports, as well as Jizan Port in KSA.
A. Four new cranes will be installed to service the port
Inspections will be conducted with UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen
B. Increase commercial goods and fuel shipments to the ports of Aden, Mokha, and Al Mukalla – based on their available capacities.
C. Jizan Port in Saudi Arabia will absorb humanitarian and commercial goods
Pros: Enables immediate import of aid and other critical goods which would serve to address the current humanitarian crisis in Yemen and reduce poverty in the country. (This plan meets all the pros of opening all sea ports)
In order to ensure humanitarian goods are delivered safely, 17 safe passage corridors were identified originating from 6 points.
Identified Ports/Boarders
AlKhadra: Critical for transporting goods from KSA to Sa’ada, AlHazm, and Sana’a.
AlTuwal: Critical for transporting goods from KSA to Hajjah City, Amran, and Sana’a.
Hodeidah: Critical port to deliver goods to Sana’a, Amran, and Hajjah City.
Aden: Critical port to supply Taizz, Ibb, and Dahmar City with humanitarian goods
Ma’rib: Critical airport to supply Sa’ada and Sana’a with humanitarian goods.
Requirement: For humanitarian goods to be shipped, a time window must be allocated.
The United Nations Verification & Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM)
UNVIM was established in 2016 to implement the arms embargo imposed by the UNSC Resolution 2216.
UNVIM Operations (May 2016 – Current)
35.4 Clearances issued per month
2.2 inspections performed per month
Following the 4th November ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, the Coalition worked with UNVIM to enhance the verification and inspection mechanism
UN reiterate role of countries to implement arms embargo (UNSC Resolution 2216)
UN will increase the number of inspector in Djibouti from 4 to 10
Strengthening inspection regime
Increase number of reps at UNVIM
New scanning technology
Coalitions will facilitate presence of UNVIM team in regional ports.
UN will increase the number of monitors from 6 to 16.
Improving UNVIM SOPs
Assign a new inspection yard in Djibouti port.
YCHO Overview of Initiatives
Provide $1.5 billion to the UN Yemen Response Plan 2018
Deposit $2 billion in the Central Bank of Yemen
Increase the capacity of Aden, Mokha, and Mukalla ports by installing cranes – 2 in Mokha, 1 in Aden, and 1 in Mukalla – in addition to critical development projects (generators and equipment)
Facilitate the entry of 4 World Food Programme cranes to Hodeidah
Use Jizan Port to import commercial goods and humanitarian aid
Open new border crossings (AlTuwal and AlKhadra) and reinforce the entry of humanitarian aid
Establish 17 safe passage corridors originating from border crossings and ports to highly populated areas.
Establish an air bridge from Coalition countries to Ma’rib.
Lower transportation costs by repairing and upgrading roads in the interior of Yemen.
The Cost of the Plan includes expanding ports, rerouting shipments, as well as monetary and in-kind donations.
Financial Contribution to the Coalition Plan
Port Expansion Costs ($30-40 Million Total): Costs of expanding the capacities of the port to accommodate additional shipments.
Reducing Internal Shipments Costs ($20-30 Million Annual): To ensure effective distribution of aid inside Yemen, infrastructure repair projects as well as other initiatives will be implemented to reduce shipping costs inside Yemen.
Monetary Aid ($2 Billion): Deposit of $2 billion to Yemen’s Central Bank contributing to stabilizing the economy.
Coalition Partners Contribution ($1.5 Billion): Reduce the gap of required humanitarian aid through international organizations and NGOs.
YCHO Milestones of First Month
Procurement and moving forward in installing 4 cranes in 3 ports.
Agreement to rehabilitate roads infrastructure to link South and North.
Operationalizing Al-Khadra Boarder Crossing
An Air Bridge linking Maarib and Riyadh via shuttle humanitarian service
Expedited Aid and Food Delivery, reaching 800K beneficiaries inside Yemen
