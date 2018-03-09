A comprehensive humanitarian operation plan for Yemen

(First of two parts)

The Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations Plan aims to enhance the humanitarian situation through a wide range of initiatives that offer financial, food, and medical support, as well as humanitarian aid, to an increased number of land, sea, and airports, all the while expanding the capacities of ports and road infrastructure in Yemen in areas under the legitimate Government control. The plan also works to increase imports to Yemen through commercial shipments, taking into account the threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthi militias to national and regional security due to the militias’ smuggling of weapons to fund the group’s continued campaign of aggression.

Political Context of the Crisis in Yemen

2011-2014

Signing of the GCC Initiative

Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi elected the President of Yemen

National Dialogue Conference

Iran-backed Houthi Militias occupy Amran

Iran-backed Houthi Militias occupy Sana’a

KSA welcomes UN-mediated Peace and Partnership Agreement

2015-2016

Iran-backed Houthi militias place legitimate President and his cabinet under house arrest

Flights between Sana’a and Iran resumed after it was halted since 2003 with a staggering 28 flights per week

Elected President Hadi flees to Aden and calls for the resumption of peace negotiations

Iran-backed Houthi militias conduct strike using fighter jet

Elected President of Yemen requests intervention of Arab countries

Launch of Operation Decisive Storm/Renewal of Hope

Geneva 1, 2 and Kuwait talks

2017-2018

Iran-backed Houthi militias reject the UN’s proposal regarding Hodeidah

Iran-backed Houthi militias launch an Iranian ballistic missile targeting Riyadh (total BMs launched by Houthis are more than 250,000 of which targeted KSA)

Saudi-led Coalition announces Yemen Comprehensive Operations on January 22, 2018.

Coalition Objective

The Saudi-led Coalition objective is to achieve a secure and stable Yemen, in addition to regional and commercial maritime passages.

Iran’s Destabilizing Activities

Iran continues to support extremist militias throughout the region to expand its control and undermining legitimate state institutions.

Regional Security

Iran’s support for the Houthi movement has triggered a political, humanitarian, and economic crisis that has caused significant threats to regional and maritime security.

Right to Self-Defense

The Coalition’s intervention came at the request of the legitimate President of Yemen invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The international community supported this intervention through UNSC Resolution 2216.

Advanced Military Threat

Iran has p0rovided advanced military capabilities that are a significant threat to countries in the region, as well as vital waterways around the Arabian Peninsula.

Advanced ballistic missile capabilities (TBM) capabilities.

Military training and expertise

Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM)

UAV systems and Unmanned Explosive Boats

Land and sea mines

UN Proposal Rejected

The Houthi militia’s rejection of UN proposals regarding Hodeidah has enabled them to:

Increase their weapon smuggling activities by converting Hodeidah into a launch point from which they attack foreign vessels and threaten regional maritime security.

Increase revenue to sustain their military efforts and prolong the war through the illicit sales of fuel on the black market and other illegal activities including activities including extortion, racketeering, trafficking, and levying illegitimate customs and taxes.

The number of Yemenis estimated to be in need of aid stands at approximately 21 million, among them 10 million in critical need of aid.

Individuals in need of aid in Yemen (as of January 2018)

Individuals in need of aid by sector

Nutrition

7.2 million individuals in need of aid

4.55 million individuals in critical need of aid

Non-Food Aid and Shelter Relief

5.4 million individuals in need of aid

2.6 million individuals in critical need of aid

Refugees and Displaced (in different sectors)

0.17 million individuals in need of aid

0.02 million individuals in critical need of aid

Food Security

17.8 million individuals in need of aid

8.4 million individuals in critical need of aid

Wash

16 million individuals in need of aid

11.6 million individuals in critical need of aid

Health

16.37 million individuals in need of aid

9.34 million individuals in critical need of aid

Protection

12.9 million individuals in need of aid

6.5 million individuals in critical need of aid

Current population of Yemen: 28.2 million

10.9 million in moderate need of aid

11.3 million in critical need of aid

(Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ReliefWeb)

(To be continued)