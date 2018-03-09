A comprehensive humanitarian operation plan for Yemen

(First of two parts)
The Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations Plan aims to enhance the humanitarian situation through a wide range of initiatives that offer financial, food, and medical support, as well as humanitarian aid, to an increased number of land, sea, and airports, all the while expanding the capacities of ports and road infrastructure in Yemen in areas under the legitimate Government control. The plan also works to increase imports to Yemen through commercial shipments, taking into account the threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthi militias to national and regional security due to the militias’ smuggling of weapons to fund the group’s continued campaign of aggression.
Political Context of the Crisis in Yemen
2011-2014
Signing of the GCC Initiative
Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi elected the President of Yemen
National Dialogue Conference
Iran-backed Houthi Militias occupy Amran
Iran-backed Houthi Militias occupy Sana’a
KSA welcomes UN-mediated Peace and Partnership Agreement
2015-2016
Iran-backed Houthi militias place legitimate President and his cabinet under house arrest
Flights between Sana’a and Iran resumed after it was halted since 2003 with a staggering 28 flights per week
Elected President Hadi flees to Aden and calls for the resumption of peace negotiations
Iran-backed Houthi militias conduct strike using fighter jet
Elected President of Yemen requests intervention of Arab countries
Launch of Operation Decisive Storm/Renewal of Hope
Geneva 1, 2 and Kuwait talks
2017-2018
Iran-backed Houthi militias reject the UN’s proposal regarding Hodeidah
Iran-backed Houthi militias launch an Iranian ballistic missile targeting Riyadh (total BMs launched by Houthis are more than 250,000 of which targeted KSA)
Saudi-led Coalition announces Yemen Comprehensive Operations on January 22, 2018.
Coalition Objective
The Saudi-led Coalition objective is to achieve a secure and stable Yemen, in addition to regional and commercial maritime passages.
Iran’s Destabilizing Activities
Iran continues to support extremist militias throughout the region to expand its control and undermining legitimate state institutions.
Regional Security
Iran’s support for the Houthi movement has triggered a political, humanitarian, and economic crisis that has caused significant threats to regional and maritime security.
Right to Self-Defense
The Coalition’s intervention came at the request of the legitimate President of Yemen invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter.
The international community supported this intervention through UNSC Resolution 2216.
Advanced Military Threat
Iran has p0rovided advanced military capabilities that are a significant threat to countries in the region, as well as vital waterways around the Arabian Peninsula.
Advanced ballistic missile capabilities (TBM) capabilities.
Military training and expertise
Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM)
UAV systems and Unmanned Explosive Boats
Land and sea mines
UN Proposal Rejected
The Houthi militia’s rejection of UN proposals regarding Hodeidah has enabled them to:
Increase their weapon smuggling activities by converting Hodeidah into a launch point from which they attack foreign vessels and threaten regional maritime security.
Increase revenue to sustain their military efforts and prolong the war through the illicit sales of fuel on the black market and other illegal activities including activities including extortion, racketeering, trafficking, and levying illegitimate customs and taxes.
The number of Yemenis estimated to be in need of aid stands at approximately 21 million, among them 10 million in critical need of aid.
Individuals in need of aid in Yemen (as of January 2018)
Individuals in need of aid by sector
Nutrition
7.2 million individuals in need of aid
4.55 million individuals in critical need of aid
Non-Food Aid and Shelter Relief
5.4 million individuals in need of aid
2.6 million individuals in critical need of aid
Refugees and Displaced (in different sectors)
0.17 million individuals in need of aid
0.02 million individuals in critical need of aid
Food Security
17.8 million individuals in need of aid
8.4 million individuals in critical need of aid
Wash
16 million individuals in need of aid
11.6 million individuals in critical need of aid
Health
16.37 million individuals in need of aid
9.34 million individuals in critical need of aid
Protection
12.9 million individuals in need of aid
6.5 million individuals in critical need of aid
Current population of Yemen: 28.2 million
10.9 million in moderate need of aid
11.3 million in critical need of aid
(Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ReliefWeb)
(To be continued)
