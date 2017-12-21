A dangerous bond

In last week’s introductory column, I laid out the importance innovating has for our businesses and the unique challenges we face when we make the decisions to drive these innovations. With the outcomes of our innovation projects clouded by uncertainty, our decision-making may fall victim to biases and irrationalities as we rely on what seems like intuitive shortcuts.

In these next columns of this series, I will share a set of behavioural traits that emerged from my research. These traits describe key drivers of managers’ decisions. Not erroneous by themselves, they may trigger the use of mental shortcuts, heuristics, which can lead to biased results. Knowing these traits and the possible errors they can lead to can help you reflect on your judgments and realize whether decisions will be subject to error before you make them.

The bond with our projects

As initiators of projects, we are committed to their success from day one. Especially when we innovate, which is a process that relies heavily on creativity and perseverance. Executing these projects is not just any other task.

The innovation teams and managers in my research stressed that an idea or a project will become a part of you and that you come to strongly identify with it.

Visualizing how we hope to see the project turn out using graphs and models, further elevates the connection beyond an otherwise abstract level. This creates excitement; we get emotionally invested.

Such a bond also emerges as we manage teams and their commitment to an idea or project. Those who execute it will convince us of its value and persuade us with their best-selling points. They will use every chance they get to promote the project and, when presenting the newest information, show off their rhetorical skills and the best graphics. Even if we remain critical, this further strengthens our connection to the project.

The danger of such a bond lies in the way we then judge the projects. We fail to remain completely neutral and, although perhaps unintentional, we become biased towards keeping a project going, even against mounting evidence against it. Various effects can be fuelled by this bond and be the cause of our biases. Here I will present two dominant ones: “affect heuristic” and “loss aversion”.

Affect heuristic

When we like something, we have the tendency to overrate its benefits and underrate its risks. Three aspects – affection, benefits and risks — are connected and one can cause the other. If an option is said to be low risk, we will have a higher affection for it and thus assume its benefits to be high. Having bonded with our innovation projects, possibly as initiators or leaders, high affection may then lead us to underrate the risks and overrate the benefits.

Loss aversion

We all have an aversion to accepting what we perceive as a loss. While, for example, we may be quick to cash in on a stock’s 3 percent rise in value, we will tend to hold on when it drops 3 percent, accepting the risk of even higher losses. Having bonded with a project, cancellation will feel like a loss for us. The stronger the bond has become the harder it will be to let a project go.

The key learning point of this column, which I wish you to use when reflecting before making decisions, is: We develop a bond to our projects, even if this is not noticeable. This bond can influence our decision-making.

