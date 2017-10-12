A DASH OF DIVINE

Tadashi Shoji

Renowned red-carpet designer Tadashi Shoji delights the fashion faithful with a collection that’s truly reflective of a liberating movement: floral brocade set on extravagant coats, illuminating sequin drapes that gently cling to a woman’s curves and sensuous velvet gowns in vibrant royal blue, forest green and cardinal red. Tadashi Shoji impresses further with his expert craftsmanship, creating meticulous embroidery painstakingly crafted by hand, gender-bending striped illusions and dramatic lace dresses with sheer panels.

Shoji, known for his versatility and flexibility in design, embraces luxury for the everyday and celebrates a woman’s mysterious allure through dramatic pieces that highlight her sensuality. This new wardrobe for the dynamic woman features innovative pieces that are as fitting to be worn on the fashion runways of London and Paris as well as the streets of Berlin and Japan.

“The time to express your true self is now,” Shoji says in a previous interview. “I was inspired by the youth revolutions of the late ’60s and ’70s — from Tokyo to Paris to New York. That’s the flavor!”

The creative visionary recently visited Manila to showcase his latest collection at the gala ball of Rustan’s 65th anniversary celebrations.

“It is my honor and pleasure to take part in the grand celebrations. Rustan’s as a lifestyle leader and purveyor of style has helped me immensely. They paved the way for me to share my designs with the Southeast Asian market, particularly the Filipinos,” ends Shoji.

Tadashi Shoji is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Gateway, Alabang and Cebu.