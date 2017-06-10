A day for Dad

Whether he’s the man who raised you or the father of your children, the dad in your life is special. Spoil and treat him this Father’s Day with the following ideas from around the metro.

@ Crimson Hotel

ON Father’s Day, treat dad like a king with Café 8’s special brunch buffet featuring its signature dishes such as Wagyu Beef and unlimited fresh seafood. He will likewise get a surprise gift; get entertained by a live musical performance and a photo session to capture this memorable occasion. Fun activities like basketball hoops and Dance Revolution are also worthy of the kids and dad bonding moments.

Lucky Dads of the Day will also have a chance to win an Ingersoll Automatic Watch and Earnshaw Leather Billfold Wallets.

The Relish room package starts is inclusive of an overnight stay with buffet breakfast for two persons. It also comes with free tapas and wine at The Lobby Lounge with an extra bottle of wine. For more details, log on to www.crimsonhotel.com/manila/

@ Discovery Suites Manila

Nothing beats a day or two dedicated for relaxing, catching up, and creating special memories. Book a suite stay from June 12 to 19 and enjoy breakfast buffet for two, 10 percent discount at 22 Prime, wine and cheese platter at turndown, and special giveaways for Dad from VMV Hypoallergenics, Traydor Hot Sauce, and Felipe & Sons.

Dine also with Dad at 22 Prime. Delight in a three-course meal fit for a king, available at 22 Prime from June 13 to 18. Spend more time with family, relax and join Discovery Suites Manila in celebrating Fathers this June. For more details, log on to www.discoverysuites.com.

@ Discovery Country Suites Tagaytay

WHISK dad off to Tagaytay for a much needed relaxing stay at Discovery Country Suites. Enjoy special rates from June 13 to 19, inclusive of country breakfast for two, wine and cheese platter at sundown, and special giveaways for Dad from 22 Prime Steakhouse and Traydor Hot Sauce. Let Dad choose among six curated à la carte specials at Restaurant Verbena featuring Scallop Linguini, Harissa-Spiced Half Boneless Chicken, and Roasted New Zealand Lamb Chop to name a few available from June 16 to 18. For more details, log on to www.discoverycountrysuites.com.

@ Mario’s

MARIO’S Sunday Lunch Buffet has everything to satisfy a father’s culinary cravings. Meat lovers can choose from carvings of roast turkey, roast beef, roast leg of lamb and cochinillo.

For seafood lovers, there is Oyster Rockefeller and big fish. Assorted sushi, maki and sashimi provide a Japanese flair. There are also pastas with different sauces along with other main courses. The Paella Valenciana with chicken, seafood and meat is perfectly cooked and downright delicious with Caesar’s salad as side dish. A choice of early no-fuss meal is available as well for either Continental or Filipino fare. Dinner comes with a perfect glass of wine.

The Father’s Day offering is for Mario’s Tomas Morato, Quezon City and Upper Session Road, Baguio. For more details, log on to marios.com.ph

@ New World Manila Bay

DADS get to dine for free and enjoy exclusive offerings and discounts from The Fireplace, LiLi, and Market Café. The

Pastry Boutique has also created a special Cognac-laced Opera cake for dads.

Dads eat for free for every group of two paying diners at Market Café. Toast to dad with a special Jack Daniels cocktail and bond over lunch or dinner.

Treat dad to authentic Cantonese cuisine with a sumptuous Father’s Day set menu featuring a selection of classic favorites. Dads get to eat for free for every three paying guests.

Indulge dad with prime steaks, mouth-watering grilled meats and seafood, and classic entrees this Father’s Day at The Fireplace.

For more details, email dining.manilabay@newworldhotels.com or log on to newworldhotels.com

@ Makati Diamond Residences

DADS get a special brunch buffet at Alfred, Makati Diamond Residences with choice dishes such as US rib eye steak, cochinillo with pinakbet rice and bagnet bacon, salmon and a curated selection of appetizers, plus 20-percent discount at the Whisky & Cigar Bar on the 28th floor. For more details, log on to dine@makatidiamond.com

@ Marco Polo Ortigas

MARCO Polo Ortigas Manila pays tribute to the best dads with a delectable buffet fit for a hero at Cucina.



As this occasion falls on the Festa Italiana food festival, embark on a culinary journey to the heart of the Mediterranean with authentic Italian dishes, under the helm of guest chef from Marco Polo Hongkong, Andrea Delzanno. As a gift for the man of the house, dads dine for free for every four paying guests.

Authentic and traditional Cantonese dishes for set menus are also available, curated to give a bountiful serving for this special occasion. For more details, log on to marcopolohotels.com

@ Peninsula Manila

IT’S time to honor the man of the house on Father’s Day. The Peninsula Manila is offering a special barbecue-themed buffet in Escolta, as well as unbelievable prizes for Father’s Day staycationeers and diners that are geared at delighting Papa.

Styled to capture the sophisticated feel of a private gentleman’s club, the four-hours-only, pop-up Pen Ultimate Dad’s Dream Lounge will have male grooming and haberdashery services from Felipe & Sons;massage services, custom-made watches by Undone Watches; hand-rolled cigars; a display of the latest motorcycles from Polaris, ItalJet Dream Bikes, Indian and Ducati; and innovative cocktails by Curator forTeeling Irish Whiskey. For more details, log on to peninsula.com,

@ Manila Pavilion

SPECIAL gifts and exciting prizes await the first hero of everyone’s lives in Manila Pavilion’s celebration of Father’s Day.

A delicious lunch buffet at the hotel’s interactive lifestyle restaurant, Seasons, starts the pampering as tribute to the man called dad. Overnight accommodation for two at one of the well-appointed rooms that comes with breakfast buffet, lunch buffet, access to swimming pool and gym. For more details, log on to waterfronthotels.com.ph