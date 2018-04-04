A decade and a half of Sarah Geronimo

Pop star to stage 15th anniversary concert on April 14

Pop star Sarah Geronimo is set to celebrate her 15th anniversary in show business with a concert titled “This Is 15 Me,” on April 14 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Touted as one of the major entertainment events of the year, producer Viva Live—the concert and events subsidiary of Viva Communications—describes it to be “a rare show that will showcase [Geronimo’s] myriad talents and her accomplishments as a singer, actress and the country’s foremost concert draw these past 15 years.”

This Is 15 Me is the singing superstar’s first arena show in five years. The last one was “Perfect 10,” held half a decade ago. It was the first in showbiz history to be staged both at the Big Dome and the Mall of Asia Arena for two consecutive nights. This Is 15 Me, meanwhile, will be a one-night-only outing, but promises to be even bigger. The show is directed by Paul Basinillo with Teacher Georcelle as dance director and Louie Ocampo as musical director.

Geronimo was only 14 years old and a veteran of singing contests since age three when she won the Grand Prize at Viva TV’s “Star for a Night” talent show in 2003. She was launched to stardom armed with a hit cover of Celine Dion’s “To Love You More” and a blockbuster single by Vehnee Saturno titled “Forever’s Not Enough.” She would soon have a success studded career in music, motion pictures and television, as a host, product endorser and web star.

To date, Geronimo has recorded 22 albums. Among these are “Sweet Sixteen,” “Taking Flight,” “Perfectly Imperfect” and “The Great Unknown.” She appeared in box-office hits like “Maybe This Time” and “A Very Special Love” among many others on the big screen. She is further a regular on the Sunday noontime variety show ASAP and was one of the coaches in “The Voice Philippines” and “The Voice Kids Philippines,” currently in between seasons.

Besides preparing for her April 14 concert, the multi-talented artist is busy filming the musical comedy “Miss Granny,” which is her follow-up to 2017’s blockbuster hit, “I Finally Found Someone.” Directed by Joyce Bernal, Miss Granny also stars James Reid and Xian Lim.

Finally, the 27-year-old superstar is also finishing work on her new album, her first after The Great Unknown of three years ago, with her latest single “Sandata” now available on-line.

Tickets to the show are available at TicketNet online.