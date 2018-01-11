Thursday, January 11, 2018
    A DECADE OF STYLE

    Gap marks its 10th year of showing local fashionistas the way to true style. Besides Gap for Men & Women, the brand has expanded to Gap Kids and Baby Gap lines, and boasts 12 stores nationwide, including its flagship outlet at Central Square, Bonifacio High Street Central. To commemorate the milestone of bringing casual American style to the country, Gap introduces its limited-edition Gap Manila T-shirt which features a special Gap anniversary logo specially designed for the occasion.

    Gap is available at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Estancia in Capitol Commons and Robinson’s Magnolia among other choice locations.

