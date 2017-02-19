A destiny fulfilled

AlDub in their much-awaited TV starrer ‘Destined To Be Yours’

With endless endorsements, magazine covers and two mainstream movies following their serendipitous meet-up in Eat Bulaga in 2015, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza have left no doubt that their “AlDub” team up is here to stay.

And even long after Mendoza shed the mysterious identity of lip sync discovery Yaya Dub and married Richards in “Kalyeserye,” their adoring fans have continued to support TV’s phenomenal love team. Some even say that small screen and social media sensations gained more fans when Mendoza unleashed her bubbly and carefree self once she started speaking.

Given their rise to superstardom, their supporters are naturally counting the days when they can finally see Richards and Mendoza every night on their first prime time series on GMA Network, Destined To Be Yours.

The directorial debut of Irene Villamor—who is grateful for the opportunity to helm AlDub’s long awaited soap—Destined To Be Yours follows the enchanting romance of Benjie Rosales (Richards) and Sinag Obispo (Mendoza) set in the fictitious and charming town of Pelangi.

Benjie is a talented and happy-go-lucky architecture graduate who is determined to prove and make a name for himself via a big construction project in the mountains of Pelangi. His priority, however, will be tested when he meets Sinag, a beautiful and sensible young woman who deeply cares not only for her family but the environment and community as well.

The challenge

While their chemistry on camera has been tried and tested, AlDub’s ability to act together beyond the cute and spontaneous banters of “Kalserye” have yet to be proven. Both actors showed promise in their launching movie Imagine You & Me in 2016 but skeptics still believe a prime time series is a whole new ball game.

How then have they leveled up their chemistry for Destined to Be Yours?

“I believe it comes out naturally for the two of us. The more we put an effort para magpakilig, the more it looks fake. For this show, we stay natural. We give whatever is required in every scene then kung lumabas siyang nakakakilig, eh di nakakakilig,” Mendoza explained during the series’ press launch on Valentine’s Day.

“I have to agree with Maine. We live in an industry where there is a lot of pressure, demands and clamor. But the good thing about Maine and I is that we just let life play along. If we don’t feel like doing things, we don’t do it. Nagpapakatotoo lang po kami. We let people see how we really are as partners. I guess, that’s also the reason why people have loved us—we just keep it real,” Richards seconded.

True to form, the onscreen couple looked every bit genuine in their answers, just like they have always been on Eat Bulaga.

The possibility

Challenged to another question, they were each asked whether they considered the other their destiny.

“Well, naiisip ko naman po talaga yun. First of all, I wouldn’t be here now had I not met Alden. I think this is really our destiny,” the 21-year old actress answered.

Richards agreed and declared,“Definitely. It’s amazing to think how everything happened leading to us to each other, and taking us to where we are right now,” the Kapuso leading man finally noted.

Whether they are destined to be together beyond their careers is something they both admit thinking about all the time. But then again, like they have always done, they will let fate take its course naturally. After all, since crossing each other’s paths, life has certainly been very good to them both.

Destined To Be Yours also stars Boots Anson Roa, Lotlot De Leon, Gardo Versoza, Tommy Abuel, Ronnie Henares, Ina Feleo, Sheen Halili, Dominic Rocco, Juancho Trivino, RJ Padilla, Koreen Medina and returning Kapuso, Janice de Belen. The show will air Mondays to Fridays after Encantadia beginning February 27.