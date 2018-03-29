A FINE FEAST

Nobu

On March 31, World-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa will host a one-night culinary affair, dubbed “The Nobu Experience,” at his eponymous restaurant at City of Dreams Manila. The special dinner—which caps off his month-long promotional tour around the world— will showcase Japanese-Peruvian fusion artistry in the selection of handcrafted finger food and other dishes served in strategic stations.

For reservations, call 800 8080, email guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.