A fire can’t blot out the memories

Early in March, a group of 30 people gathered around a huge table in a Makati residence to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Asia’s earliest five-star hotels – the Manila Hilton.

The guests had worked for what is now known as the Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino, part of which severely burned down, resulting in five fatalities.

“I only heard about the fire from a friend who shared with me a newslink on Facebook,” says Letty Jacinto-Lopez, who belonged to the hotel’s first batch of employees and is wife to Arthur M. Lopez, independent director of Waterfront Corp., which owns the beleaguered hotel. The two met when Jacinto-Lopez was with Front Office Reservations and Lopez working his way up to director of sales and marketing.

When the Manila Hilton opened its doors in March 1968, it had the right to call itself the Philippines’ “first international five-star hotel.” In fact, there were still very few of those in Asia, such as the first Hilton outpost in Hong Kong. Manila was the second city in the region to welcome the legendary brand, founded by hospitality visionary Conrad Hilton, the grandfather of Paris Hilton.

Mr. Hilton graced that glitzy opening, along with Manila Hilton owners Antonio and Francisco Delgado, President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Imelda Marcos and the crème de la crème (at the time) of Manila.

Jacinto-Lopez recalls that the hotel launched innovations such as menus with international selections and promotions of food festivals and the like. “None of the other hotels were doing that,” she says. Lunchtime fashion shows, produced by social doyenne Conching Sunico, were another first, featuring hot designers of the day.

The restaurant line up was just as alluring. Café Coquilla on the ground floor – now burnt to a crisp – attracted the gossipy crowd and newsmen on the prowl for the latest leads; the Rotisserie provided a hub for the country’s movers and shakers, with Gen. Carlos P. Romulo allocated his own table to entertain guests and diplomats. “The Caesar Salad was mixed from scratch there by the guy with a black tie,” reminisces Carmen’s Best founder and Delgado grandson Paco Magsaysay. “From a wooden bowl.”

Together with another society icon, author and the hotel’s first PR director Marla Yotoko-Chorengel, Jacinto-Lopez released a few years back, Heartbeat Manila Hilton, a compilation of 136 essays by former employees, fans and customers of the storied property. “Since many of us were memory-challenged,” laughs Jacinto Lopez, “Marla and I thought we had better write come out with something before we completely forgot.”

Yotoko-Chorengel says the fire stirred up nostalgic sentiments, while her writing compere, Jacinto-Lopez admits: “The building, whenever we see it, does connote fond memories, but we all know that it’s an entirely different entity inside now.”

If it’s any consolation to the two ladies, the book they produced is a testimony to a time when hospitality was served with a capital “H.”