A forgotten martyrdom

MORE than 20 years ago, the nation was shocked by the brazen killing of the well-loved bishop of Jolo, Sulu, Benjamin de Jesus, right in front of his cathedral.

De Jesus’ death on February 4, 1997 was mourned not just by the tiny Catholic minority in Jolo, but also by the Tausug and Badjao peoples whom he treated with dignity and respect.

Thousands of families, Christian and Muslim, benefited from his housing and social action projects. He truly lived his episcopal motto: “To love is to serve.”

Moreover, de Jesus was an important figure in inter-religious dialogue and the Mindanao peace process, being active in the Bishops-Ulama Conference that played a pivotal role in fostering understanding between Christians and Muslims.

The loss of Bishop de Jesus remains deep and painful, especially for his collaborators in the Oblates of the Mary Immaculate, the religious missionary congregation, and Catholic lay leaders.

This is because the murder remains unsolved to this day. Prosecutors managed to charge only a father and his son who allegedly pulled the trigger as de Jesus drove his jeep in front of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

A witness who could have pointed to the brains behind the assassination has long died.

Today, de Jesus’ death is all but forgotten except in Jolo, where his death anniversary is marked every year with Mass and the blessing of his tomb at the cathedral and cultural programs at Notre Dame of Jolo College, led by his successor in the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo, Bishop Angelito Lampon.

Worse, except for the ruling political class, there is very little participation from the Muslim religious sector, which seems to have shied away from such occasions of dialogue.

Experts blame the growing influence of violent religious extremism, recently manifested by the Maute group’s attack on Marawi City, the country’s Islamic capital.

While majority of Muslims reject extremism, proponents of extremist ideology have successfully sidelined, if not silenced, the erstwhile dominant moderate forces.

With extremists presenting themselves as proponents of true Islam, the vulnerable youth are radicalized.

This turn to violent extremism threatens to destroy the legacy of Bishop de Jesus, as there is practically no way of bringing the extremists to the peace table.

De Jesus’ nearly forgotten martyrdom should rouse moderate forces to continue the path toward dialogue and understanding, which the bishop fostered since his assignment to Jolo in the 1970s.

His death is also a reminder that there are no quick fixes to violence in Sulu and the wider Mindanao island group, not even the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Congress passage of which remains uncertain.

To end the violence, the level of hate by the propagators of extremism should be matched in equal measure with dedication and zeal for the cause of peace.