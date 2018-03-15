Thursday, March 15, 2018
    A FRESH, NEW LOOK

    Original Penguin
    Following the opening of the new shopping wing of Power Plant Mall, the Original Penguin store boasts a fresh new look patterned after its flagship store located in SM Mall of Asia. Original Penguin features the full package for discerning customers: a full clothing and accessory line for men, sporty feminine polo shirts for women and a preppy set of outfits for little boys and girls. Original Penguin also introduced its full-service barbershop inside the apparel store.

    Original Penguin is located at SM Mall of Asia and Power Plant Mall.

