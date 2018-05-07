A fusion of style and technology

Wheel Gallery, the country’s innovative and forward thinking wheel specialist company, has forged a partnership with Breyton Wheels GmbH as its domestic distributor. Known as a one-stop shop for wheels and tires, Breyton Wheels is a welcome addition to the brands exclusively distributed by Wheel Gallery such as Black Rhino, TSW wheels, and Concept One. “This will open up new avenues for us, and it would provide the local market with more options to visually improve and up the ante of their car’s performance,” stated Sam Liuson of Wheel Gallery.

Breyton offers a wide variety of fitments for Porsche, Mini, and BMW cars, from the BMW 1 Series up to the BMW M series performance sedans.

About Breyton

Founded in 1986, emerging out of Edmund Breyton’s engineering office EBS that operated from Stockach since 1982, bd breyton design GmbH has since been striving to form the best driving experience for its customers, sharing a passion for high quality and outstanding design.

Breyton has accumulated expertise in wheel design and over 30 years of experience in making wheels of high-quality aluminum for a perfect synthesis between sportive design and optimized driving characteristics. Breyton wheels are among the lightest worldwide.

At Breyton, designers question the present and build on their creativity to come up with new designs that are both functional and aesthetically on the cutting edge.

The company also gives thoughts and all its devotion, not only by what it reaches, but also from the desires of its customers, who also care about the products as much as company does. The products provide increased safety, delicate design, and minimal weight, which are the expectations from every Breyton product.

Those who want to level up their game and European sedan can visit the Wheel Gallery showroom in San Juan City.

* * *

Weather proof your interiors

Unlike basic universal floor mats that are expensive and a hassle to install, Hippo techmats are designed to precisely fit specific vehicles, providing edge-to-edge coverage of the foot wells. Aside from being the most affordable 3D digital-mapped floormats in the market today, Hippo also has raised edges around their perimeters to trap and contain liquid. All of this better protects your car’s carpets from water, dirt, mud, and other messy things that can get trapped into the vehicle’s carpets or spilled onto the floor.

“Our products also have patterns around the techmats that channel away fluids from your feet to a reservoir at the rear edges. Our 3D digital-mapped techmats are easy to install, remove, and fit most cars, pick-ups and SUVs,” explained Lance Chua of Autospecs, distributor and a popular car accessories and parts shop in Banawe, Quezon City. “Our floor mats are also designed to not move around or slip on the floor, and the best thing about it is they are easy to clean,” he added.

With countless hours spent on research and development, Hippo Industries 3D digital-mapped techmats are the most affordable and best designed in comparison to its nearest competitor that is double the price. It is also the techmats of choice of automotive dealers from competitive pricing and innovative material called Thermo Plasti Vulcanisil B, which is weather and scratch proof. Hippo floor mats have precise fitments for the Mitsubishi Montero, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Honda Mobilio and BRV, Chevrolet variants, and pick-ups such as the Toyota Hi-Lux, Mitsubishi Strada, and the Ford Ranger.

Check out a full range of luggage, off-road accessories and floor mats at the GW2 Trading Corp. showroom in 16B Kabignayan Street, Barangay Dona Josefa, Quezon City, or call 0917-7103846/+632-2420959/0929 or email gw2tradingcorp@gmail.com.