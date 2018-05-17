A global gaming alliance

Calling all gamers—Philippine’s telecom brand Globe has launched Globe Gaming, a holistic program designed to provide gamers and fans access to the latest titles, local, regional and global electronic sports competitions, original content and exclusive programming.

With this launch, Globe Gaming also unveiled a series of strategic partnerships with top industry players including Southeast Asia’s largest gaming publisher Garena and United States’ video game developer Riot Games and the country’s Philippine electronic sports organizations Mineski.

“Together with our new partners, we want to accelerate the gaming industry in the country by bringing gaming and esports into homes, mobile devices, malls and competition venues,” Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu stated.

As part of a multi-year, exclusive partnership, Globe and Mineski will collaborate on the formation and training of a forthcoming e-sports team that will compete in regional and global events.

The partnership with Garena, meanwhile, includes marketing, competitions and content production for the leading mobile game, Arena of Valor (AoV). Together, the companies will introduce a series of ‘Valor Cup’ esports tournaments offering teams the chance to compete for entry into the Arena of Valor World Championships, held in Los Angeles in July where $500,000 of prize money is at stake.

Finally, the company’s partnership with Garena extends to the Riot Games owned title, League of Legends (LoL). This partnership will introduce a groundbreaking multi-country tournament structure which awards the winning team direct entry into the League of Legends World Championships.

The tournament, known as the SEA Tour will lead to the first ever regional championship to be held in Manila in August 2018, known as the Globe Conquerors Manila, which will be the region’s leading sanctioned, competitive League of Legends event.