A golden celebration for Agile Zamora

This lady really knows how to party and if there is an award for Party Girl of the Year, it should go to the bubbly and lovely Agile Zamora, wife of Lights and Audio King Wopsy Zamora.

Agile has invited more than 200 friends to her party held at the Sage Bar of the Makati Shang¬ri-La Hotel—her birthday venue for two years in a row—which was filled to the rafters enjoying the unlimited drinks and bar chows of Agile’s favorite canapés and assorted cheeses.

Faces and Stargazer are just some of the places where night owls used to hang out. With that inspiration, Agile duplicated what parties she went to during her disco days as she transformed Sage like the great discos of the ‘80s. Of course, a disco party is not complete without the best DJs. Agile invited top DJs from Wopsy’s famous Audio Company who all came to provide the top disco sounds to her party.

Elmer Dado and his Gruppo Tribale also flew in just for her. Popular DJ now TV Host Boyet Sison, Jon Tupaz and Dickie Tan were also among the guests. But the highlight of the party was Wopsy’s limited performance especially for his wife Agile who danced with gusto to his sounds.

Agile looked so pretty in her Albert Andrada outfit swayed gracefully and gyrated to the disco sounds together with her equally gorgeous friends. Nobody wanted to leave but as in any celebration, the party must end. Some of the guests stayed even until 5 a.m. And because of the success of Agile’s party, a lot of people wanted to hold this kind of party once a month but only if Agile and friends are present.

To Agile, happy birthday and party on!

