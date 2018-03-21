A ‘haciendera’ this aging sexy star is not

This former screen goddess (FSS) once boasted of a sprawling farm somewhere in the Rizal Province she had acquired.

“Katas daw yun ng kanyang mga kinita sa showbiz. Talaga lang, ha?” a skeptic female source noted.

Privy, however, to the FSS’ “lifestyle,” our tipster tapped her connections to have the said property checked particularly under whose name it was registered.

“Anong ipinagmamalaki niyang sa kanya yung farm na yun, eh, nagli-lease lang pala siya? Ke yabang-yabang niya!” the source, who has an axe to grind against the FSS, smirked.