A ‘Hashtag’ on the rise

Nineteen-year-old Hashtag member Ryle Santiago is doing more than just singing and dancing on his group’s daily noontime show these days.

The mainstay of ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” excitedly lined up his projects for 2018 following his official launch as brand ambassador for Megasoft Hygenic Products, Inc.’s personal care Cherub.

Santiago is almost two weeks into appearing on the afternoon teleserye block after landing the role of Julia Montes’ brother in the action-drama “Asintado.”

Besides taping for the daily soap, he is also shooting a musical film as part of the cast of “Bakwit Boys,” a story about four brothers displaced by a super typhoon who hold on to their love for music amid struggles in their young lives.

That Ryle Santiago is on the rise barely a year into the launch of his eight-man boy group Hashtags comes as no surprise. He has, after all, the talent for the biz running in his veins. His father Junjun, while not an actor, is part of the Santiago clan of showbiz. Rowell, Randy and Raymart Santiago are his uncles.

His mother on the other hand is actress Sherilyn Reyes. Off screen, he uses the surname Tan after his parents separated and his mom’s new husband, former cager Chris Tan adopted him.

“I’m very blessed to have the support of my family,” Santiago said. “I have a good relationship with my dad and I’ve always been treated by my stepdad as his real son.”

Devoid of issues to deal with, Santiago is in fact leading a well-rounded life, and even goes to college as a full scholar on top of showbiz commitments.

“I’m taking up Film at Meridian International College,” he shared.

Thankful for the many opportunities coming his way, Santiago is eager to give back to society by setting a good example for the youth. His vehicle is no less than his latest endorsement as he joins Megasoft’s continuing “School is Cool Tour” advocacy.

“We’re now on our third year and we’re excited for Ryle to join this tour which travels to different schools around the country, providing entertainment, conducting inspirational talks and recognizing outstanding students and children,” explained Megasoft’s Vice President for Marketing Aileen Choi-Go.

“As an aritst Ryle is very promising. As a student, he is dedicated. I’m sure that as our newest endorser he will inspire the youth to embrace what we give importance to—love for oneself, family, country and education,” she rounded up.

Indeed they have a rising—and insipiring—star in their stable.

TMA