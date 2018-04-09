A high performance daily beater

RUF has always been known as a tuning firm who goes against the norm. Established in 1939 in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, as “Auto Ruf” by Alois Ruf Sr., the company began as a service garage and was eventually expanded to include a full-service gas station in 1949. Ruf began experimenting with vehicle designs of his own in the late 1940s, and in 1955 designed and built a tour bus, which he marketed around Germany. The positive response it received led to Ruf expanding his business again by starting his own separately-owned bus company.

At present, RUF has evolved into a major powerhouse in the tuning industry whose vehicles are derived from unmarked Porsche chassis, specifically known as a “Body in White.” Through these fundamental platforms, RUF manufactures and engineers its own original vehicles. Additionally, the cars are built from the ground up as completely new cars, using these bare chassis, and thereby assembled using Ruf-made parts and materials, (eg BTR, CTR2, RT12), instead of badge engineering or disassembly of existing cars. As such, all RUF models have certified Ruf VIN and serial numbers, and are recognized as production models, rather than modified Porsches. Ruf is historically known for its record breaking 211-mph CTR, and is the largest, most renowned company to make Porsche performance enhancements. Though primarily a manufacturer, Ruf has also made a name for itself operating as a car tuner, a specialist in customer-requested Porsche to Ruf conversions (eg Turbo R conversions) and as a restorer of classic Porsche and Ruf models. Ruf carries out service and crash repair, as well.

One of their creations, the RUF Rt12, is a high-performance sports car that can be used also as a daily driver.

Biturbo engines have shown that they are the platform for the next evolutionary step in RUF engine technology. Three different performance steps are available: 530 bhp, 560 bhp, and 650 bhp. The 650-bhp 3.8-liter engine is of a new construction, which sets a new benchmark in performance and torque. RUF offers the Rt 12 is both 2WD or 4WD configurations depending on the clients preference. The aerodynamic characteristics of the car are improved with RUF-developed front and rear bumpers, rear spoiler, and side mirrors. The air intakes for the intercoolers are integrated in the wider rear fenders.

The RUF Rt 12 is launched with the latest evolution of the RUF 5-spoke alloy wheels in a striking 19-inch design at the front axle and 20-inch at the rear axle. The brake system has big drilled, ventilated discs, and fixed light alloy monobloc calipers. The suspension is engineered for a maximum speed of more than 219 mph.

Available as an option is a special RUF sports suspension, which can be lifted hydraulically into a 50-millimeter higher position in order to get more ground clearance for easier parking and garage entrances.

The interior of the Rt 12 has well known RUF-functionalism. Bucket seats and a handy sports steering wheel provide the best ergonomics for a sporty and non-tiring drive. RUF instrumentation with traditional green typeface and Pepita cloth in the middle of the bucket seats brings the flair of the 1950s and 1960s sports cars into a modern cockpit. Aluminium parts and details painted in the body color provide the mix of classic and modern.

The Rturbo is also available with the latest version of the RUF Integrated Roll Cage (IRC) leather/alcantara trimmed and very unobtrusive.