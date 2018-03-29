A historic week of serendipity topped by an Easter for the ages

First word

IN a wonderful demonstration of serendipity, our observance this year of Holy Week coincides in dates with the week of Magellan‘s landfall in Samar and Leyte in 1521 and the start of the Christianization of the Philippine archipelago.

Largely because of the coincidence and because also of the nearing quincentennial (500th year, and just three years away) of Ferdinand Magellan’s epic voyage and the first circumnavigation of the world, I treated myself this week to seven days in retreat to read and study a number of books and historical materials on the historic events in the islands nearly 500 years ago.

Four companions for my retreat

I took as my companions for my retreat the following books and historical materials:

1. Leyte: The Historic Islands, by Francisco S. Tantuico, Jr. (Leyte Publishing Corp.,Tacloban City, 1964)

2. Journal of Magellan’s Voyage by Antonio Pigafetta (digital edition); The First Voyage Around the World by Antonio Pigafetta, translated by Lord Stanley of Alderley

3. Empire; How Spain Became a World Power by Henry Kamen (Harper Collins Publishers, New York, 2003)

4. “The First Encounter: An Idyll of Innocence” by Miguel A. Bernad, S.J. (from the anthology, Rediscovery: Essays in Philippine Life and Culture, edited by Cynthia Nograles-Lumbera and Teresita Gimenez-Maceda (National Book Store, Manila, 1977)

5. A World Lit Only by Fire: The Medieval Mind and the Renaissance by William Manchester(Little, Brown and Company, Boston,1992)

Pigafetta’s account of Magellan’s voyage

There are other books on Magellan’s historic voyage and achievement. The above are the most familiar to me, because I have them in my library, and have ventured to read them.

The Pigafetta manuscript volume, dating from around 1525, details Ferdinand Magellan’s voyage around the world in 1519-1522. The work is attributed to Antonio Pigafetta, a Venetian scholar who was born in Vincenza, Italy, around 1490 and who accompanied Magellan on the voyage. Pigafetta kept a detailed journal, the original of which is lost. However, an account of the voyage, written by Pigafetta between 1522 and 1525, survives in four manuscript versions: one in Italian and three in French. This version, in French, is from the library of Yale University, and is the most complete and handsomely produced of the four surviving manuscripts. It includes 23 beautifully drawn and illuminated maps. Pigafetta’s work is important not only as a source of information about the voyage itself, but also because it includes an early Western description of the people and languages of the Philippines. Of the approximately 240 men who set out with Magellan, Pigafetta was one of only 18 who returned to Spain. Magellan himself was killed, on April 27, 1521, in a battle on Mactan island in the Philippines, which Pigafetta witnessed and recounts in this work.

It is Pigafetta’s account that provides us the dates and the means to connect Holy Week 1521 in the Philippines with Holy Week 2018 in the Philippines.

A history with dates

In his book, Culture and History (Solar Publishing Corp., Manila, 1989), Nick Joaquin first advanced the thesis that before Magellan’s discovery (some say rediscovery) of the islands and circumnavigation of the world, the peoples of the archipelago had no sense of history, let alone a sense of national community.

Discovery brought tools that created a Philippine historical culture. Before 1521, there is not one authentic Philippine date. After the ensuing technical revolution, dates acquire a great practical importance for the people of the islands.

What Joaquin underscores here is the difference between a history with dates and a history without.

From Pigafetta’s account of Magellan’s voyage and discovery, we got our first authentic dates, by which we could start to reckon our history.

Here is his account. Pigafetta reported that Magellan’s fleet made his landfall in the archipelago on Saturday, March 16,1521.

On Monday, the 18th of March, he relates that after dinner, they saw a boat “come towards us with nine men in it, upon which the captain-general ordered that no one should move or speak without his permission. When these people had come into this island towards us, immediately the principal one amongst them went towards the captain-general with demonstrations of being very joyous at our arrival. Five of the most showy of them remained with us; the others who remained with the boat went to call some men who were fishing, and afterwards all of them came together. The captain seeing that these people were reasonable, ordered food and drink to be given them, and he gave them some red caps, looking glasses, combs, bells, ivory, and other things. When these people saw the politeness of the captain, they presented some fish, and a vessel of palm wine, which they call in their language uraca; figs more than a foot long, and others smaller and of a better savour, and two cochos.”

“Friday, the 22nd of March, the above-mentioned people, who had promised us to return, came about midday, with two boats laden with the said fruit cochi, sweet oranges, a vessel of palm wine, and a cock, to give us to understand that they had poultry in their country, so that we bought all that they brought.

“Thursday, the 28th of March, having seen the night before fire upon an island, at the morning we came to anchor at this island.” Pigafetta had a near-fatal accident when he fell into the sea, but was rescued.

“The next day, which was Good Friday, the captain sent on shore the before-mentioned slave, who was our interpreter, to the king to beg him to give him for money some provisions for his ships, sending him word that he had not come to his country as an enemy, but as a friend. The king on hearing this came with seven or eight men in a boat, and entered the ship, and embraced the captain, and gave him three china dishes covered with leaves full of rice, and two dorades, which are rather large fish, and of the sort above-mentioned, and he gave him several other things. The captain gave this king a robe of red and yellow cloth, made in the Turkish fashion, and a very fine red cap, and to his people he gave to some of them knives, and to others mirrors.”

First Easter in archipelago

Next, Pigafetta related how Easter happened upon them while they were in Leyte and in the company of the native king. He wrote in his journal:

“On Sunday, the last day of March, and feast of Easter, the captain sent the chaplain ashore early to say mass, and the interpreter went with him to tell the king that they were not coming on shore to dine with him, but only to hear the mass. The king, hearing that, sent two dead pigs. When it was time for saying mass, the captain went ashore with fifty men, not with their arms, but only with their swords, and dressed as well as each one was able to dress, and before the boats reached the shore our ships fired six cannon shots as a sign of peace. At our landing the two kings were there, and received our captain in a friendly manner, and placed him between them, and then we went to the place prepared for saying mass, which was not far from the shore. Before the mass began, the captain threw a quantity of musk rose water on those two kings, and when the offertory of the mass came, the two kings went to kiss the cross like us, but they offered nothing, and at the elevation of the body of our Lord they were kneeling like us, and adored our Lord with joined hands. The ships fired all their artillery at the elevation of the body of our Lord. After mass had been said each one did the duty of a Christian, receiving our Lord.”

Thus, was Easter Mass first celebrated in the archipelago. Thus also, the first conversion of native leaders to Christianity.

After staying seven days in Limasawa, Magellan left to go to the neighboring island of Cebu. There, history would take a fateful turn.

The story is incomplete here. I shall return in my next column to complete the epic story of Ferdinand Magellan and his voyage.

