A Labor Day marked by crisis

IF he doesn’t actually relish controversy, President Rodrigo Duterte at least takes no special pains to avoid it. As the Philippines marks Labor Day, it seems dubiously appropriate that he should find himself at the center of two labor-related crises, one potentially quite serious and immediate, and another that could very well have even broader negative implications in the long term.

In a speech to the Filipino community in Singapore over the weekend, Duterte addressed himself to the government of Kuwait and the approximately 250,000 overseas Filipino workers there, asking the OFWs to return home and cleverly implying that, while he bears Kuwait no malice, he is prepared to order the workers out of the Gulf state.

The comments were the latest salvo from the Philippine side in a battle over OFWs between the Philippines and Kuwait. Tensions started simmering after a Filipina domestic helper in Kuwait was murdered by the couple she worked for, and exploded when Philippine embassy employees were shown in a widely publicized video assisting other domestic helpers escape their allegedly abusive employers.

The latter incident came to light at the worst possible moment, just when the two governments were about to sign a memorandum of understanding on OFW welfare; the government of Kuwait considered it an affront to its sovereignty – which, according to international law and long-standing diplomatic custom, it actually was, no matter how well-intentioned – and responded by promptly expelling the Philippines’ ambassador, recalling its envoy to Manila, and ordering the arrest of the Philippine embassy personnel involved. Apart from being a diplomatic counterpunch, Duterte’s thinly-veiled threat to remove the OFWs from Kuwait en masse may have been at least partly motivated by concerns that they may suffer reprisals from Kuwaitis as a result of the conflict.

If Duterte follows through with that decision, it will be a minor diplomatic and major economic disaster for the Philippines. There are not, despite whatever the government might assert, 250,000 ready jobs with comparable compensation available here for these people, and the cost to the government of providing even minimal support, even just transportation for that many displaced OFWs, will be enormous.

The history of OFWs in crisis areas, where most have typically ignored government’s calls to voluntarily return to the Philippines, speaks volumes about the OFWs’ own views about their prospects back home; as these are actual job-seekers, it is fair to say they are probably in a better position than the government to make a judgment about the quality of the job market here, and their views ought to be heeded if any real solution is intended.

The move cannot be expected to make much of an impression on Kuwait, either, except for perhaps deepening resentments. Despite the Philippines’ optimistic impressions about the value of its overseas workforce, removing it from Kuwait will be at worst a temporary minor inconvenience for the latter. Since the great majority of OFW jobs in Kuwait are low-skilled positions – at least 150,000 of the 250,000 OFWs there are domestic helpers – the country can easily replace them with workers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Yemen, and elsewhere. In fact, Kuwaitis might actually prefer that, since most of the likely replacements would come from countries with similar Muslim cultures.

Nevertheless, we have to appreciate the difficult position the President and Philippine labor officials are in with respect to the Kuwaiti crisis – it is a perfect catch-22. Pulling out the OFWs will wreak havoc back home, but on the other hand, they simply cannot allow Filipino citizens to remain in harm’s way if there is anything at all that can be done about it.

How this situation plays out remains to be seen, but regardless of its outcome, it should be the catalyst for an aggressive effort to wean the Philippine economy from its crippling dependence on exported labor. No administration has ever made significant progress in doing that, and in fact, none has even tried very hard, so institutionalized the OFW sector has become. The contribution of OFWs’ remittances is an undeniable benefit, but one that is realized at the cost of the social disruption of separated families, more substantial business development back home – particularly in industrialization and agriculture modernization – and the important side effect of that development, improvement in the quality, accessibility, and value of the labor market.

The latter area is another potential crisis faced by Duterte this Labor Day, if only because he quietly reneged last month on an emphatic pledge he made shortly after being elected that he would immediately put an end to labor contractualization. That matter, however, is best left to Congress, he explained with the announcement that he would not sign an executive order to make good on his earlier promise.

When one speaks of “contractualization” here, what is really meant is the practice called “endo,” by which employers evade a labor regulation requiring that workers employed for at least six months be treated as regular employees. Prohibiting contract-based labor in general is completely unrealistic and would immediately cause the entire economy to grind to a halt. But putting a firm stop to the practice of avoiding providing standard working conditions and benefits to workers by serially hiring them on five-month contracts is a responsibility existing laws already demand. As with the knotty OFW problem, successive administrations have made very little headway in meeting this responsibility.

The specter of a couple of hundred thousand evacuated OFWs suddenly arriving back in the Philippines and needing to be employed in some fashion complicates the prospects of doing away with the stubborn “endo” practice. After all, a lousy temporary job is still better than no job at all, for most people.

“Endo” should not be allowed, and its practitioners – large, profitable corporations for the most part – can certainly bear the added costs of not practicing it. But simply prohibiting it (and presumably, enforcing the prohibition with some diligence for a change) does not address the root cause, which is the same retardation of first- and second-level economic development that can be attributed partly to the unhealthy reliance on OFWs.

Providing an economic environment in which labor supply does not grossly exceed demand creates incentives for employers to compete for workers, obviating the need for nanny-state regulation. The occasion of the Labor Day holiday would be a perfect time for President Duterte and his economic team to explain just how they intend to accomplish that.

