A lesson from heaven on changing the world

It helps, now and then, to step back and take a long view. The kingdom is not only beyond our efforts, it is even beyond our vision. We accomplish in our lifetime only a tiny fraction of the magnificent enterprise that is God’s work.

Nothing we do is complete, which is a way of saying that the Kingdom always lies beyond us. No statement says all that could be said. No prayer fully expresses our faith. No confession brings perfection. No pastoral visit brings wholeness. No program accomplishes the Church’s mission. No set of goals and objectives includes everything.

This is what we are about. We plant the seeds that one day will grow. We water seeds already planted, knowing that they hold future promise. We lay foundations that will need further development. We provide yeast that produces far beyond our capabilities. We cannot do everything, and there is a sense of liberation in realizing that. This enables us to do something, and to do it very well.

It may be incomplete, but it is a beginning, a step along the way, an opportunity for the Lord’s grace to enter and do the rest. We may never see the end results, but that is the difference between the master builder and the worker. We are workers, not master builders; ministers, not messiahs. We are prophets of a future not our own. Amen.

— Prayer of Blessed Oscar Romero (1917-1980), Bishop and martyr

ON the feast last Saturday of Blessed Oscar Romero, the Archbishop of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, who was assassinated on March 24, 1980, while celebrating mass, lectors and commentators of the Archbishop of Manila got to hear his prayer quoted above at their annual renewal seminar.

The prayer offers lessons for those seeking sweeping change, whether in the Church or in the State. It has three important tenets: patience, perseverance, and faith. Not exactly the battlecry of our fast-paced millennium or millennials. But it’s the only way to make deep, lasting change.

President Rodrigo Duterte won on a pledge to beat drugs in six months, or he would quit. After a year and more than 3,000 drug suspects killed, he declared that even his six-year term would not be enough to eradicate the scourge.

He also wants federalism in place by 2020, and promised to resign once a new charter establishes federal regions or states. But getting the system to work will take many more years, and Duterte may have to be around, if only to make sure the new regional governments don’t let the drug lords get back in business.

On corruption, the President plans to fire more dubious officials. He created the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to put more eyes, ears and teeth in his anti-graft crusade. And even his Cabinet is on tenterhooks, after their boss told newspaper columnists two weeks ago that he wasn’t happy with their performance.

And with barangay elections in just over a month, Duterte fears that crooked candidates funded by narco-cartels would win, continuing or bringing in drug-laced sleaze. Not to mention giving a new generation of crooked politicians a head start.

Oh, and there’s terrorism and rebellion, plus the Boracay “cesspool,” destructive mining and logging, and that eternal scourge, poverty (“The poor will be with you always,” said the Lord).

The lesson staring us in the face is plain: If President Duterte, with the military and the police behind him, plus an administration Congress and 80 percent approval ratings, can’t decisively defeat any of the ills long plaguing the country, who can?

Which is why Blessed Oscar Romero’s prayer gives wisdom, strength and hope.

All of us, from Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin, to the Mindoro mother mourning over one of the 19 killed in the Dimple Star bus crash, will not be around to see the fullness of the peace, progress, prosperity, and the rest of our utopian visions come true.

All that each of us can do is make a small difference in our own circles of influence.

For most people, it means keeping things running smoothly at home and work or school. If we can’t do that well, forget about changing the world.

Next, we look outside the front door or office gate, and see what we can help fix. National issues deserve attention and action, for sure. But we will probably find local concerns more urgent, understandable, and most important, “influenceable.”

So, get cracking on the stuff in your neighborhood or industry sector, where you might actually get significant change going.

What about national issues? First, do your homework. Read up on the big causes you really want to push. And make sure to absorb views from different sides, not just the ones you agree with, espoused by the newspapers you’ve been reading for decades, and the crowd you’ve been hanging with all that time.

Otherwise, you may end up mouthing opinions like some top professionals, business leaders, and academics who should know better.

They decry the months-long impeachment process for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, but not the one-day impeachment of her predecessor Renato Corona with Malacañang leading the charge and dispensing monies.

They rightly raise hell about 4,000 drug suspects killed by police, and maybe thousands more gunned down by vigilantes. But nothing about 830,000 schoolchildren put at deadly risk in mass vaccinations, or millions of commuters punished daily due to dubious contracts for train maintenance and upgrading.

And they lambast dealings with China as compromising national security, when the agreement made by the past regime with the United States would have put the Philippines in the missile sights of major nuclear powers in Asia.

Still, even such misinformed thinking is part of the patient, persevering and faithful quest for change. And the good news is, the master builder will build the edifice, even if some of the workers may try to build something else.

As Blessed Oscar Romero prayed, “We are builders of a future not our own.” Amen.