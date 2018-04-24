A little fighter dreams big

“I want to be a doctor when I grow up. I want to treat sick children,” said Alvhane Avert Esteves, who appears to be normal little girl that has a big dream, except for her bald head.

AA, who turns four on May 26, has High Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocyte white blood cells.

AA did not display any signs of illness until April 30 last year when she complained of pain in her feet after she went swimming. The following day, AA was already limping and was soon unable to walk.

Her parents, Venus and Albert, soon brought her to a doctor, who told them that AA’s white blood cell count of 32,000 was way too high from the normal range of 4,000 to 11,000 and may suggest ALL.

Stage of denial

“We were in denial when the doctor told us about the diagnosis. It’s hard to accept. She was just two years old then,” Venus said, but several painful confirmatory tests later confirmed the sad situation.

“Mahirap po tanggapin nung una kasi inalagaan ko siya mula nung pinagbubuntis ko, hanggang sa ipinanganak ko siya. Basta ang unang sumagi sa isip ko noong nalaman ko, ilalaban ko siya,” Venus said.

AA was diagnosed with ALL on May 11, 2017, just 15 days before her third birthday. Her pediatrician advised immediate chemotherapy since early medication, usually spanning five years, can cure most cases of ALL.

But Albert was already having a hard time paying AA’s current bill even before the start of chemotherapy, so he sought the help of Mayor Antolin Oreta 3rd, who in turn endorsed their case to PCSO.

“We at PCSO are very happy whenever a local government official shows concern for sick constituents like this case of AA,” said PCSO GM Alexander Balutan, who helped the Esteveses settle their current hospital bill and promised assistance during chemotherapy.

Battle for life

Once treatment began, the Esteveses had to make sure that AA did not contract an infection that could cause complications and hinder her treatment.

“Kasi po madali siyang makapitan ng virus dahil sa sakit niya, kaya talagang iniingatan ko talaga siya na hindi siya makakuha ng infection, para tuloy-tuloy lang ang gamutan sa kanya. May treatment protocol kasi kaming sinusunod,” Venus said.

For two months, AA could not walk, and was only able to walk again after her third chemotherapy session. AA endured almost a year of treatment, including chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and bitter maintenance medicine.

But she has grown so used to it that she even offers her arm whenever she sees a medical worker with a needle and has asked her mother to take videos and pictures of her every treatment.

“Gusto niya kasing pinapanuod sarili niya pagkatapos, at pinapakita niya mga videos niya sa kapatid niya, mga pinsan at mga kaibigan niya,” Venus said.

Even the doctors at the University of Santo Tomas Hospital, where she had her chemotherapy, have coined a moniker for AA: “Munting Mandirigma” or “Little Fighter.”

“Kasi sa kabila ng pinagdadaanan niya, fight lang siya nang fight, kaya talagang na-inspire sa kanya mga doctor at kung tawagin nga siya ay ‘little fighter’,” Venus said.

Last February, when AA completed six chemotherapy sessions, she was asked to do a ramp walk during one hospital event to help inspire other patients, particularly those her age, to be brave and strong in fighting their leukemia.

But the fight is far from over. AA still needs to undergo radiation treatment and undergo continuing maintenance medication to make sure that the cancer is gone.

“Maraming salamat po sa PCSO, halos monthly po lumalapit kami sa PCSO para sa chemotherapy ng anak ko, ngayon po radiation na niya sana po tulungan po kami ulit ng PCSO, lalong-lalo na po sa maintenance ni AA,” Venus said who also thanked Oreta and all those people who helped their family.

Oreta also thanked PCSO which continues to help other Malabon residents.

“Sobrang dami ang natutulungan ng PCSO. In fact, I’m endorsing roughly at least 10 patients a day, so in a week that’s 50 patients. Mismo yung mga tao are clamoring to be endorsed to PCSO kasi nga may tulong na nakukuha talaga. Natutuwa ako kasi whenever I endorse it’s as good as done,” Oreta said.

LIZ LAGNITON