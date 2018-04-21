A millennial’s homage to Filipino martial arts

Humans have fought for millenniums with weapons.

The use of weapons, be they stone or steel, marks the superiority of man’s intellect over other living creatures.

In various warrior cultures, the sword is always held in reverence. The techniques of Filipino martial arts (FMA) were said to have been based on the blade.

The FMA system of Pekiti Tirsia, founded by Leo T. Gaje Jr. of Negros Occidental, developed the use of the blade into a sophisticated science. Pekiti in Negrense means “to close” or “closing the gap” while tirsia means “one third.” Like in other Filipino fighting systems, the rattan stick is a primary learning tool in Pekiti Tirsia but the end goal is to master the blade.

Common training progression involves the use of solo baston or single stick, doble baston or sinawali, single knife, double knife or daga y daga, as well as sword and dagger or espada y daga. A student will learn that all the concepts of combative movements are applicable regardless of the weapon an individual wants to use. It can be an open palm or common objects like a crowbar, flashlight or a piece of 2 by 4 wood—all of these can be used to eradicate a threat efficiently.

One of Pekiti Tirsia’s tuhons (tuhon is a senior title of sorts) Jack LaTorre aptly described the deadly elegance of the FMA with the following words: “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast, and fast is deadly.”

This wide applicability is the reason why Pekiti Tirsia and FMA in general continue to attract a global following—from law enforcement and elite military units to the common civilian who just wants to learn a practical method of self-protection.

Even Hollywood has noticed the beauty and lethalness of FMA. Among the movies that featured FMA techniques are The Hunted, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio del Torro, The Book of Eli starring Denzel Washington, and the Bourne series starring Matt Damon. FMA’s concept of improvised weaponry is evident in one Bourne fight sequence wherein Damon beat an assassin with a rolled-up magazine and a hardcover book.

One philosophical teaching of FMA states that the weapon is but a metaphor. All along, the one being sharpened through assiduous training is the individual. A practitioner of FMA is proud of the fact that he owns a warrior heritage and that he has at his disposal an art that has been battle-tested for hundreds of years.

Colonial mentality and reverence of the West is still the norm in 21st century Philippines, that is why FMA is not that popular among millennials. This might be forgivable to an extent because the Philippines was under foreign rule for several centuries and today’s youth are preoccupied with technological advances. But the few who chose to study FMA will soon discover that they are on a high road and a noble path.

Besides being a sophisticated combat system that allows one to deal with any violent situation, FMA offers an opportunity to learn about culture, tradition and spirituality. It is a gateway to deeper things. While ancient in origin, FMA is indeed still very relevant today.