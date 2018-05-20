A mother has custodial right over illegitimate child

Dear PAO,

My then long-time girlfriend and I have a three-year-old daughter but we never married. We eventually broke up. After we broke up, my daughter lived with my ex-girlfriend. I later found out from friends and relatives that she is having a relationship with another woman. It turned out that my ex-girlfriend is a lesbian. Because of this, I want to know if I can use this as a justification to take away my ex-girlfriend’s right to have custody over our child, so I can have sole custody over her. Please advise me on my concern. God bless you all.

Ramon

Dear Ramon,

From the details you provided, it appears that you have an illegitimate daughter in the custody of your ex-girlfriend who is now having a relationship with another woman. Considering this and the fact that you intend to divest the custodial rights of your ex-girlfriend, it is first important to know that the Family Code of the Philippines specifically provides that illegitimate children shall be under the parental authority of the mother. (Article 176)

Also, the law provides that the age of a child is another crucial factor in determining who among the child’s parents can have custody over her. This is expressly mentioned in the Civil Code of the Philippines which states that:

“Article 363. In all questions on the care, custody, education and property of children, the latter’s welfare shall be paramount. No mother shall be separated from her child under seven years of age, unless the court finds compelling reasons for such measure.” (Emphasis supplied)

The Family Code of the Philippines similarly echoes this by stating that “no child under seven years of age shall be separated from the mother unless the court finds compelling reasons to order otherwise” (Article 213). These provisions emphasize the role of the mother in the rearing and being the legally preferred parent with regard to the custody of a child.

Despite this, a mother’s custodial right is not absolute as jurisprudence provides certain instances when a mother can be deprived of her right to custody and parental authority over her child, to wit:

“Only the most compelling of reasons, such as the mother’s unfitness to exercise sole parental authority, shall justify her deprivation of parental authority and the award of custody to someone else. In the past, the following grounds have been considered ample justification to deprive a mother of custody and parental authority: neglect or abandonment, unemployment, immorality, habitual drunkenness, drug addiction, maltreatment of the child, insanity, and affliction with a communicable disease” (Briones vs. Miguel, G.R. No. 156343, October 18, 2004, Ponente: Honorable former Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban) (Emphasis supplied).

However, your intention to deprive your ex-girlfriend custody over your child on the basis of her relationship with another woman is not, by itself, enough ground to deprive her of her right to the custody and parental authority over your child. The Supreme Court decided a case involving the custody rights of a mother in a lesbian relationship wherein it ruled that:

“… sexual preference or moral laxity alone does not prove parental neglect or incompetence. Not even the fact that a mother is a prostitute or has been unfaithful to her husband would render her unfit to have custody of her minor child. To deprive the wife of custody, the husband must clearly establish that her moral lapses have had an adverse effect on the welfare of the child or have distracted the offending spouse from exercising proper parental care” (Gualberto vs. Gualberto V, G.R. Nos. 154994 and 156254, June 28, 2005, Ponente: Honorable former Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban) (Emphasis supplied).

It is not enough to merely show that a mother is a lesbian. The cited jurisprudence requires that it must be proven that the mother “carried on her purported relationship with a person of the same sex in the presence of their son or under circumstances not conducive to the child’s proper moral development” (Ibid.).

Thus, your former partner’s sexual orientation and preference is not the sole basis in determining whether or not she should be stripped of her custodial rights to your child. Rather, it is whether you can prove in court that her current situation and lifestyle adversely affect the welfare and development of your child.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net