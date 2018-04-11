A mountain haven 90 minutes from the city

Finding respite from stressful city living should not be a daunting process. Not when Tagaytay Highlands, the country’s only mountain resort of its kind and scale, is just a 90-minute drive from the bustling metropolis.

Sprawled over hilly terrain right in the heart of Tagaytay, the Highlands offers gorgeous vistas of Taal Lake and Volcano, the mystic Mt. Makiling, Canlubang Valley, and Laguna de Bay. Residents and guests enjoy year-round mild weather and nippy breeze even as they indulge in Tagaytay Highlands’ world-class amenities and recreational facilities, such as Asia’s most exciting golf courses—the 18-hole Tagaytay Highlands Golf Course and 27-hole Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course.

Through the years, Tagaytay Highlands has constantly evolved. What started as a weekend getaway destination has fully transitioned into one of the country’s most luxurious resort communities that strives for dominance in the premier leisure market.

This exclusive, members-only club facility is now a township—a thriving mountain resort residential community with themed residential developments that cater to the most discriminating tastes.

If you’re after rustic charm and vibe, the log cabins of Woodlands Point, which feature Western red cedar accents and elegant detailing of glass and stone, will appeal to you. Because it is nestled in one of the highest elevations in Tagaytay, it has awe-inspiring views of the Highlands golf course, Laguna de Bay, the Canlubang countryside, and the verdant mountains.

Horizon Terraces, meanwhile, is Tagaytay Highlands’ most refreshing take on holistic living as it offers a mix of Asian-contemporary garden villas and suites designed to look out at the postcard-pretty Taal Lake and Volcano, Mt. Makiling, the Midlands Golf Course, and its own central park.

To appreciate the chilly air of the mountains amid the cozy warmth of the tropics, Vireya, the first and only tropical

resort community in Tagaytay Highlands, places its residents on the highest point of the Midlands. From this vantage point, the Taal Lake shimmers in the distance as Mt. Makiling hovers into view.

The Parks’ contemporary American-inspired homes are clustered into landscaped courtyards or garden style parks. Perched on the scenic slopes of the Greenlands, The Parks is yet another residential community that offers amazing nature views.

One of Tagaytay Highlands’ sought after developments, Plantation Hills, known for a relaxing lifestyle in nature, will soon open its gates to its latest luxury eco-farming community.

As part of its premium services, Tagaytay Highlands has a selection of casual and specialty restaurants—such as the Highlander Steakhouse, Highlands China Palace, and the Gourmet Avenue—that caters to its residential communities.

Members and guests can engage in a healthy, active lifestyle by trying out the facilities at the Highland’s Sports Center and The Country Club, which include a fully equipped gym and swimming pools. Also in the agenda are horseback riding and bird-watching trails, trekking, ATV, and the latest outdoor activities such as the Aerial Walk, Trail Buggy, and Sporting Arrow.

The sports-minded ones can go swimming or play tennis, bowling, and badminton. And to wind up an active day, they can indulge in a leisurely massage at The Spa and Lodge.

Tagaytay Highlands is a leisure development of the SM Group of Companies. Nestled in the highest elevations of Tagaytay is a premier leisure destination that speaks of exclusivity and luxury. Where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to redefine relaxation. Where golf and country clubs, a selection of restaurants, world-class amenities, and a variety of premium residential communities reshape your idea of a weekend getaway.