A National Museum for millennials

WHEN Project Saysay announced in its Facebook page on New Year’s Day that the new National Museum of Natural History would finally be opened to the public on May 18, 2018 in celebration of International Museum Day, its founder, the young historian Ian Alfonso asked me to note the reaction of the young people in the comments. Museums were rather dull and boring to many of us before. But reading the comments being posted tell us of youngsters tagging their friends asking to accompany them, of lovers asking their partners to date them during opening day. Among my friends, the most excited perhaps was my good friend the news anchor Kathy San Gabriel, who wanted to bring her daughter Kelsey to the museum. Since it was posted, Project Saysay’s announcement already has 1,100 comments, 1,662 shares, and 4,700 likes.

The expatriate Rizal admirer John Michael Pocock, in one of his books described himself in the notes about the author: “His dream is to stand in a long, long line outside the Philippine National Museum waiting to get in.”

His dream has become a reality these past few years. The excitement and expectations generated by the opening the new Natural History Museum was due to the fact that National Museum Director Jeremy Barns, Assistant Director Ana Theresa Labrador and the whole hardworking NM team had transformed the National Museum complex into an enticing and interesting showcase of Filipino greatness and identity, since taking the helm in 2010. Aside from that, they made entrance to the National Museum free of charge.

It’s not so unusual now to see not just group tours but students roaming and exploring the museum all by themselves, and even of whole families visiting together on weekends.

It so important that many of our people appreciate not just our own ethnic culture but the cultures of fellow Filipinos, aside from experiencing the talent and greatness of our people. We should all love our nation and work hard for its welfare, but as we always say, you can only love a person if you know him or her.

The National Museum Act of 1992 provided a permanent home for it, to be known as the National Museum Complex. Reminiscent of the Smithsonian Museum complex scattered around the National Mall in Washington D.C, three American period government buildings (reconstructed after destruction during the war) around our own National Mall, the Rizal Park or Luneta, were designated to be the home of the National Museum—the former Legislative House (now the National Museum of Fine Arts, designed by Juan Arellano), the former Department of Finance building (now the National of Anthropology Museum designed by Antonio Toledo) and the former Department of Agriculture and Commerce and subsequently Department of Tourism Building (now the National Museum of Natural History, also by Toledo). Agrifina Circle, the space in the Rizal Park fronting the two buildings, is actually not named after some Roman personality but an acronym of the buildings’ former functions, agriculture and finance.

These buildings, previously planned to be the Capitol Building at the very back of the Rizal Monument itself during the early American period, were constructed separately and became stately testaments to American democracy alluding to the Greeks and Romans. The neo-classical design of the buildings will leave the visitor awed. An elegant repository of our National Treasures indeed.

It was only after the Department of Tourism found a new home that the National Museum could finally take over the building and renovate it. They decided to maintain the façade but to give it a more modern look; its designers Dominic Galicia Architects added a glass dome which was supported by a DNA-inspired double helix structure by interior designer Tina Periquet. It would serve as the gateway to the exhibits as the elevator brings you to the sixth floor which will make you explore the museum from top to bottom. This imposing structure will be known as the Tree of Life.

It is only fitting for the Philippines being one of the most biodiverse country in the world to have a Natural History Museum. For our identity doesn’t consist only of the things we created but of the gifts given to us by our land and seas. The hero Graciano Lopez Jaena once described our country’s fauna as forming “a natural history museum.” He continued that the Philippines’ natural wonders, “are of such grandeur, such majesty that they are beyond exaggeration, exceeding the work of exalted imagination, even the fantasies accustomed to dream of splendors and brilliant perspectives.”

Part of these natural riches will be in full display come May 18, as the Filipino people enter another portal to our identity and history, a National Museum that truly belongs to the Filipino people.