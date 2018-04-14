A new global human right: In defense of nature fighters

RECENT reports show 197 nature fighters lost their lives in 2017 alone which prompted 24 Latin American countries to sign a historic regional treaty protecting, among others, nature fighters. In addition, 1.5 million children below 5 years of age die every year because of unhealthy environmental impacts of pollution and other environmental hazards.

Seventy years after the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 by the UN General Assembly, there is now an urgent need for a global recognition of the right to a healthy environment and the provision of effective remedies for frontline communities exposed to climate-induced impacts, environmental defenders and vulnerable groups exposed to toxic or hazardous substances.

In connection therewith, the Human Rights Commission in Geneva received a report urging the UN to enshrine a healthy environment as a human right. The call is for a UN resolution formally connecting the intersection between human rights and environmental concerns.

While 100 countries, including the Philippines, have recognized the right to a healthy environment in their constitutions, still the UN has not. One of the reasons for a formal resolution is to pressure governments to defend activists who protect natural resources and are subject to violence and intimidation in many parts of the world. The same report reveals nearly 40 percent of nature fighters murdered in 2016 were members of indigenous communities.

To insure that states will guarantee a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment in order to respect, protect and fulfill human rights, the report from the UN rapporteur on human rights and the environment incorporates “Framework Principles on Human Rights and the Environment” that lays out states’ duties under human rights law as they pertain to a healthy environment.

State responsibility relevant to environmental defenders is spelled out in principle No. 4 which says, “States should provide a safe and enabling environment in which individuals, groups and organs of society that work on human rights or environmental issues can operate free from threats, harassment, intimidation and violence.”

Be that as it may, is a UN General Assembly resolution legally binding on states?

The 1948 Declaration of Human Rights was a resolution of the UN General Assembly; in spite of its moral force, it was not legally binding on states. It was a visionary document, declaratory in nature, inspirational in tenor and contributed to what is called “soft“ law which may have a political weight but lacks legal force. While it introduced norms of national and international behavior, those norms are not considered binding on states and the international community until they were adopted through a treaty. Such lawmaking through treaties is referred to as “hard” law.

It was, therefore, necessary to adopt in 1966, 18 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. These later international legal documents transformed the protection of human rights into binding treaty commitments.

Be it noted that as early as 1990, even the UN Secretary-General’s Report said in part, “The Universal Declaration of Human Rights pertains to relations between the state and the individual. The time has come to devise a covenant regulating relations between humankind and nature.”

It is coincidental that at this time, pending before the UN General Assembly for adoption as an international treaty is a proposal for a “Global Pact for the Environment” with 26 articles which would unite the guiding principles of environmental action into a single text with legal force.

The Global Pact’s Article 1 reads: “Right to an ecologically sound environment. Every person has the right to live in an ecologically sound environment adequate for their health, well-being, dignity, culture and fulfillment.” Article 2 further elaborates: “Duty to care of the environment.- Every State or international institution, every person, natural or legal, public or private, has the duty to take care of the environment. To this end, everyone contributes at their own levels to the conservation, protection and restoration of the integrity of the Earth’s ecosystem.”

Indeed, while there are several non-binding international declarations that set forth environmental protection principles (1972 Stockholm Declaration on Human Environment; 1982 World Charter for Nature; 1992 Rio Declaration on Environment and Development), the time has come to recognize environmental protection principles in a real treaty – a document with legal binding value, applicable to States and capable of being relied upon in court.

And while the Philippines is in the preparatory stage to adopt a new constitution, attention should be drawn to the fact that as early as 1977, the Philippine Environment Policy (PD 1151) mentions the right to a healthy environment in its Sec. 3 which reads : “….In furtherance of these goals and policies, the government recognizes the right of the people to a healthy environment. It shall be the duty and responsibility of each individual to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the Philippine environment.”

Ten years later, the 1987 Constitution re-emphasized the right to a healthy environment when it provides that “The State shall protect and enhance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature” (Art. II, Sec. 16). There is no mention about the duty and responsibility of everyone to take care of the environment.